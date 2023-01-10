Airlines Issue Travel Waivers, Alerts for California Amid Brutal Storms — What to Know If You're Flying

JetBlue, American Airlines, and more have issued travel waivers.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023
San Francisco International Airport
San Francisco International Airport. Photo:

Getty Images

California has been hit by a punishing combination of thunderstorms, snow, and wind, disrupting travel and forcing several airlines to issue waivers.

The poor weather has forced airlines to issue travel waivers for cities up and down the California coast. American Airlines, for example, issued two different travel advisories for both southern California as well as central and northern California. Similarly, United Airlines issued an advisory for several airports in the San Francisco area as well as for the Santa Barbara Airport, which posted on Facebook on Monday it had to close due to flooding. 

JetBlue issued a travel alert for northern California, covering San Francisco and Sacramento, as did Southwest Airlines, which has been recovering from a Christmas week meltdown in which thousands of flights were canceled.

Another weather system is expected to bring even more precipitation and snow to areas that have already been saturated, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center. In fact, nearly the entire state of California has seen above average rainfall totals over the past several weeks, resulting in “nearly saturated soils and increasingly high river levels.”

“Just as the last episode of heavy precipitation across California is beginning to wind down early this morning, another energetic low pressure system is quickly gathering strength off the West Coast and heading once again toward California,” the NWS wrote Tuesday. “In addition to being highly moisture-laden, this rapidly intensifying system is also packing some thunderstorms. The core of the system will slam onshore with moderate to heavy rain resuming across much of California today through tonight while several more feet of snow is possible along the Sierra Nevada.”

On Monday, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for 17 counties in California, “resulting from successive and severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides.”

Thousands of people have been told to evacuate the coastal community of Montecito, The New York Times reported.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
An American Eagle plane taxis during a snow storm at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
Thousands of Flights Delayed, Canceled as Storms Disrupt Holiday Travel — What to Know
Busy airport
Airlines Issue Flight Waivers As Winter Storm Moves Across the U.S. Ahead of Holiday Travel — What to Do If Your Flight Is Affected
Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona Hits Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Severely Impacting Travel — What to Know
Stormy Fort Meyers, Fla. ahead of Hurricane Ian
Airports, Theme Parks Reopen As Florida Deals With Hurricane Ian Aftermath
A Delta plane grounded due to snow
Airlines Already Canceling Flights Due to Massive Winter Storm Expected to Hit East Coast
A Delta Air Lines plane prepping for upcoming storms
Airlines Issue Flight Waivers As Weekend 'Bomb Cyclone' Predicted for East Coast
Storm clouds in Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Laura
Hurricane Laura Hits Lousiana With Winds Over 150mph, Leaving Hundreds of Thousands Without Power
Departing travelers wait in line at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois.
Mass Weekend Flight Cancellations Linger Into Monday — What to Know
Spring break passengers wait in a TSA security line at Orlando International Airport
U.S. Airlines Just Canceled Nearly 2,000 Flights — What to Know
Close-up of winter car tires mounted on a sport utility vehicle
Winter Storm Expected to Slam Parts of the Country This Weekend, Impacting Holiday Travel
Cars driving in snow
A Light Snowfall Is Just As Dangerous As a Major Snowstorm for Drivers, Research Shows
Snow at Delta terminal
Airlines Offer Travel Waivers, Cancel Flights As Winter Storm Landon Moves Across U.S.
Snow in Washington D.C.
Hundreds of Flights Canceled As Winter Storm Pummels Northeast
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Travelers wearing protective masks wait in line at the Latam Airlines Group SA terminal at the Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) in Sao Paulo, Brazil,
Airlines Issue Flight Waivers for Brazil Due to Protests — What to Know
Passenger check-in kiosks are covered in protective plastic at Daytona Beach International Airport
Flights Canceled, Airports and Theme Parks Close as Hurricane Nicole Hits Florida