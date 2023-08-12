Where to Shop in Cairo, According to a Local

Cairo, it seems, is having a major moment. As the city gears up for the debut of the Grand Egyptian Museum — a gargantuan cultural institution that will house, among its expected 100,000 artifacts, all of the King Tut treasures — it’s become a magnet for creatives from around the world. They’re drawn to the pharaonic history and art, of course, but also to the more contemporary galleries and studios that today form Cairo’s design scene.

One of the most established in this world is Laila Neamatalla, who, along with her husband, Ikram Nakhla, founded the popular jewelry brand Nakhla, which has an outpost at the new museum. Since then, she has launched a homewares brand, Siwa Creations, and been a champion of local artisans and a mentor to the city’s up-and-comers. Here, Neamatalla shares some places to get a glimpse of Cairo’s artistic side.

From left: Period details abound at Villa Belle Époque; the 1920s exterior of Villa Belle Époque. Manuel Obadia-Wills

Ramses Wissa Wassef Art Centre

“Founded in 1951 by architect Ramses Wissa Wassef, this textile school, studio, and shop is now run by his daughter, Suzanne. It’s located in a stunning mud-brick complex near the Pyramids in Giza, and has inspired those who have visited to undertake craft projects around the world.”

Nuniz

“I have always loved the leather handbags from this brand, which was founded by Nadia Zarkana. They’re handmade by female Egyptian artisans and have clasps in the shape of lotus flowers or scarabs—my favorite detail. There’s a shop in the leafy neighborhood of Maadi.”.

From left: The Ramses Wissa Wassef Art Centre's flowering landscape; an artist at work in the center. Manuel Obadia-Wills

Diwan

“This excellent book store has locations throughout Cairo—including Zamalek, a neighborhood on Gezera Island in the Nile, and a planned outpost in the Grand Egyptian Museum. Diwan carries everything from contemporary fiction to art and design books. They also host regular author events.”.

Udjat

“This is a pharaonic-inspired clothing and textile company created by Louis Barthelemy—a French illustrator and designer who has lived in Cairo for many years. He makes large, colorful tapestries with the artist Tarek Abdelhay Hafez Abouelenin that are sold in the Souk Al-Khayamiya, a market that specializes in textiles. His products will also be sold in the new museum’s gift shop.

Siwa Creations

“My brother, Mounir, and I launched Siwa Creations in 1999 to keep traditional Egyptian craft alive. This country doesn’t have a global reputation when it comes to craftsmanship, but it’s full of talented artisans. At our showroom in Zamalek, you’ll find hand-embroidered galabias (traditional gowns), abas (cloaks), shawls, and linens, as well as jewelry and candleholders carved from desert salt blocks.”.



From left: Louis Barthelemy, founder of the textile company Udjat; the pool at Villa Belle Époque, in Cairo's Maadi neighborhood. Manuel Obadia-Wills

A version of this story first appeared in the August 2023 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline "Cairo Calling."



