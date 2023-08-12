Where to Shop in Cairo, According to a Local

A leading figure in the Egyptian capital’s design scene opens her little black book of places to shop.

By
Gisela Williams
Gisela Williams headshot
Gisela Williams
Gisela Williams writes about culture, design, travel, and sustainability for T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Travel + Leisure, and How to Spend It. She has lived in Europe for nearly two decades, now residing in Berlin with her family.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 12, 2023
Pair of photos from Cairo, one showing Laila Neamatalla, and one showing textile art hanging in a gallery hallway
From left: Laila Neamatalla in the showroom of Siwa Creations; textile-art pieces at Ramses Wissa Wassef Art Centre. Photo:

Manuel Obadia-Wills

Cairo, it seems, is having a major moment. As the city gears up for the debut of the Grand Egyptian Museum — a gargantuan cultural institution that will house, among its expected 100,000 artifacts, all of the King Tut treasures — it’s become a magnet for creatives from around the world. They’re drawn to the pharaonic history and art, of course, but also to the more contemporary galleries and studios that today form Cairo’s design scene. 

One of the most established in this world is Laila Neamatalla, who, along with her husband, Ikram Nakhla, founded the popular jewelry brand Nakhla, which has an outpost at the new museum. Since then, she has launched a homewares brand, Siwa Creations, and been a champion of local artisans and a mentor to the city’s up-and-comers. Here, Neamatalla shares some places to get a glimpse of Cairo’s artistic side. 

Pair of photos from the Villa Belle Epoque hotel in Cairo, one showing the interior, and one showing the courtyard
From left: Period details abound at Villa Belle Époque; the 1920s exterior of Villa Belle Époque.

Manuel Obadia-Wills

Ramses Wissa Wassef Art Centre 

“Founded in 1951 by architect Ramses Wissa Wassef, this textile school, studio, and shop is now run by his daughter, Suzanne. It’s located in a stunning mud-brick complex near the Pyramids in Giza, and has inspired those who have visited to undertake craft projects around the world.”

Nuniz

“I have always loved the leather handbags from this brand, which was founded by Nadia Zarkana. They’re handmade by female Egyptian artisans and have clasps in the shape of lotus flowers or scarabs—my favorite detail. There’s a shop in the leafy neighborhood of Maadi.”. 

Pair of photos from an art center in Cairo, one showing a tree on the grounds, and one showing a woman weaving at a loom
From left: The Ramses Wissa Wassef Art Centre's flowering landscape; an artist at work in the center.

Manuel Obadia-Wills

Diwan

“This excellent book store has locations throughout Cairo—including Zamalek, a neighborhood on Gezera Island in the Nile, and a planned outpost in the Grand Egyptian Museum. Diwan carries everything from contemporary fiction to art and design books. They also host regular author events.”.

Udjat 

“This is a pharaonic-inspired clothing and textile company created by Louis Barthelemy—a French illustrator and designer who has lived in Cairo for many years. He makes large, colorful tapestries with the artist Tarek Abdelhay Hafez Abouelenin that are sold in the Souk Al-Khayamiya, a market that specializes in textiles. His products will also be sold in the new museum’s gift shop.

Siwa Creations 

“My brother, Mounir, and I launched Siwa Creations in 1999 to keep traditional Egyptian craft alive. This country doesn’t have a global reputation when it comes to craftsmanship, but it’s full of talented artisans. At our showroom in Zamalek, you’ll find hand-embroidered galabias (traditional gowns), abas (cloaks), shawls, and linens, as well as jewelry and candleholders carved from desert salt blocks.”.

Pair of photos from Cairo, one showing an artist, and one showing a hotel pool
From left: Louis Barthelemy, founder of the textile company Udjat; the pool at Villa Belle Époque, in Cairo's Maadi neighborhood.

Manuel Obadia-Wills

A version of this story first appeared in the August 2023 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline "Cairo Calling."

 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
View of Adrere Amellal resort in Egypt
This Egyptian Desert Oasis Is a Destination Most Travelers Skip — and That's Exactly Why You Should Go
Original buildings on Broadway with skyscrapers behind them
30 Best Things to Do in Nashville, From Civil Rights Exhibits to Live Music
Living room area of a suite in One&Only Cape Town
This Designer Worked on South Africa's First Post-apartheid Museum — and She Just Redesigned One of Cape Town's Most Luxurious Resorts
Pair of photos from Athens, including a view of a waterfront neighborhood and a man looking at an installation in an art gallery
Athens Is One of the World’s Most Exciting Contemporary Art Cities – Here are the Galleries and Museums to Visit
scenes from Cairo, Egypt, including a tour guide standing on a historic street, and a busy city street
These Women-run Tours of Cairo Prove 'It's Not Just About Checking Off Stops'
Boats along The Seine
30 Best Things to Do in Paris, According to Locals
Interior of Passalacqua at Lake Como
The 100 Best New Hotels in the World
An elephant state in the National Museum of Natural History
32 Best Things to Do in Washington, D.C., From Must-see National Landmarks to Renowned Museums
View of the water in Oslo, Norway
Oslo Is One of Europe’s Coolest Cities — and It Has One of the Best New Hotels in the World
Independence monument in Mexico City
Where to Stay in Mexico City: The Best Neighborhoods and Areas for Every Type of Traveler
Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mexico City, Mexico
How to Plan a Trip to Mexico City — Including the Best Restaurants, Hotels, and Things to Do
Sunset and golden hour light over the Guadalupe Mountains in Guadalupe Mountains National Park
13 Best Places to Visit in Texas, According to a Local
Drone photo of pier in Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
How to Plan an Unforgettable Trip to Turks and Caicos, Including Where to Stay, What to Eat, and Things to Do
Pair of photos from Abu Dhabi, one showing stairs and tiles at the Cultural Center, and one showing a portrait of an artist in his studio
A Guide to Abu Dhabi's World-class Museums and Galleries
View of Bermuda waterfront with boats an d houses in the distance
How to Plan the Perfect Trip to Bermuda
Interior space in Hotel Ulysses
The 20 Best New Affordable Luxury Hotels of 2023