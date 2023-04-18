Caesars Palace Is Demolishing an Iconic Structure Ahead of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix — Here's What to Know

It’s the end of an era for a famed structure on the Las Vegas Strip.



The rotunda at Caesars Palace will soon be demolished, according to a permit issued by the city. The 5,006-square-foot Roman-themed structure, which is visible from the Strip, has been welcoming guests for decades when they pull into the historic casino. The demolition — slated to cost $157,500 — will also remove the surrounding landscaping, pillars, statues, and obelisk.



The newly vacant space will make way for the upcoming Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place Nov. 16-18, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.



Caesars Palace first opened on August 5, 1966, and brought an opulent and international flair to the City of Lights. While the rotunda originally linked a walkway to the main entrance of the casino, it has been closed for several years now. In light of the demolition news, the Review-Journal reported the rotunda was "not in the original plan" and was "really just aesthetics."

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On social media, some travelers are saying goodbye to the landmark. One person shared in a Facebook post that “a lot of people don’t want to see it go." Another traveler recalled taking their engagement photos in front of the rotunda, noting that "now it's getting demolished for a race.”



Other casinos and hotels along the Strip have already announced retrofits and new construction for viewing space to see the F1 race. Bellagio Hotel & Casino, for example, announced the Bellagio Fountain Club viewing experience earlier this year and Wynn Las Vegas unveiled a Paddock Club for a VIP experience on Las Vegas Blvd.

Travel + Leisure reached out to Caesars Entertainment, which owns Caesars Palace, for a statement but has not received a reply at the time of publishing this story.