I Only Travel With a Carry-on, and This Clever Packing Hack Helps Me Fit Everything I Need

You know the feeling. You’re standing in line at TSA in another country and suddenly handed one (and only one) small quart-sized plastic bag, and instructed to place all of your liquids inside to pass through security. If you’re anything like me, you’ve often had to toss out a number of precious (and carefully selected) travel-size shampoos, face washes, or sunscreens due to such limited requirements, and then have to manage without your treasured toiletries for the rest of your vacation.

Although I pride myself on packing light (carry-on only, no matter the destination), I’m also a self-professed beauty guru who loves her products; so streamlining my must-have essentials has always been a struggle — especially since several countries often limit the amount of tiny bottles you can travel with. Enter: Cadence, a genius AAPI-owned brand that’s best known for its magnetic, stackable, leakproof capsules that make storing and packing all of your prized potions a breeze.

Cadence

To buy: keepyourcadence.com, $76 (originally $84)

The modular, TSA-friendly containers caught my attention from its inception just a few years ago, and I loved the idea of downsizing my skincare regimen into stylish little capsules that would not only be aesthetically pleasing on any hotel bathroom counter, but also reusable, reliable, and easy to fill (they have wide openings to ensure the hassle-free transfer of your liquids). Even better, the containers are made from a blend of recycled ocean-bound plastic, which means they’re durable and sustainable, and well worth their price tag, if you ask me. In fact, the best-selling six-piece capsule set is currently on sale for 15 percent off ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

Each classic Cadence capsule holds .56 ounces of liquid and features an airtight, watertight, and leak-proof lid, so you’ll never have to worry about a spill ruining the rest of your suitcase. These packing essentials come in eight stunning colors including marigold, lavender, and petal pink, to name a few; and you can even customize the tiles with personalized labels for a nominal cost if being hyper organized and orderly is your jam.

Cadence

To buy: keepyourcadence.com, $132 (originally $152)

Best of all, the genius brand recently launched the Capsule Flex System, which offers even more options of capsules in extended sizes and functional shapes, starting at $98 for a set of seven and $198 for 12. This collection effortlessly accommodates any number of small items, including jewelry, pills, food spices, or random knickknacks you may pick up whilst exploring the world. There’s also a clever extender add-on for just $14, which creates more space (a much-needed novelty for long-haul trips) to a classic capsule.

Cadence

To buy: keepyourcadence.com, $98

While I didn’t think I could love my existing collection any more than I already did, I decided to try my luck with the new Flex System, and let me tell you, I’ll never look back. With this bundle, you actually pre-determine the exact sizes and shapes needed to suit your packing list and the snazzy labeled tiles come at no additional cost. If you’re not quite ready to commit to a full system, you can snag any size of these sleek little vessels à la carte, but the bundle is the best bang for your buck.

Now a proud owner of the Flex System myself, I can confidently say I’ll never feel anxious at airport security ever again. Make sure to grab the travel writer-approved Cadence travel organizers while they're still on sale. Trust me, you won't regret adding them to your travel gear.

