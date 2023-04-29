I've Been Wearing These Comfy $26 Joggers for 2+ Years — and I Won't Travel in Anything Else

They’re worth the investment.

By
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury is a Commerce Producer at Dotdash Meredith. Larry has previously held editorial positions at Entertainment Tonight, Good Housekeeping Magazine, Woman's Day Magazine, and Woman's World Magazine.
Published on April 29, 2023 11:00PM EDT

When it comes to travel, I prioritize comfort above everything else. Whether I have a long flight, train ride, or road trip planned, the last thing I want is to wear restrictive or uncomfortable pants during the journey. That’s why I always travel in my trusted Buxkr Men’s Slim Joggers.

Since purchasing these dreamy soft men’s joggers from Amazon two years ago, they've become my go-to lounge pants, and I haven't worn anything else for travel days on a single vacation I've taken. They are so versatile that I can wear them with most of the clothes in my travel wardrobe — and the best part is that they’re on sale right now for just $26.

BUXKR Men's Slim Joggers Workout Pants for Gym Running and Bodybuilding

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $32)

This slim-fit jogger pant features soft, stretch technology that gives me enough wiggle room to get comfy while still maintaining a sleek look. The cotton-elastic fabric gives the joggers a soft, lightweight feel and sweat-wicking abilities, which comes in handy when the temperature changes — or when I try to adjust to the new climate of each new destination. I also love that these joggers have a ruffled drawstring waistband that's high-rise for optimal coverage, but still gives the classic silhouette a modern feel. They come in men’s sizes S-XXL and even in a convenient two-pack. I own the black color, but there are eight versatile colors to choose from, including gray and navy.

I have to say these joggers allow me to kick back and relax while giving my go-to airplane outfit a more put-together feel. Plus, these joggers also make me look slim and fit, showing off my toned legs. These lightweight joggers are not bulky like other heavier lounge pants I've owned, which makes them an ideal year-round option that's also easier to roll up and stuff into my suitcase. Plus, these joggers feature convenient pockets to stash essentials I want to keep close by, like my phone and ID, when I'm trying to maneuver efficiently through an airport to find my gate. 

BUXKR Men's Slim Joggers Workout Pants for Gym Running and Bodybuilding

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $32)

Turns out, I’m not the only one who raves about these joggers. Over at Amazon, more than 2,500 five-star reviewers agree with me. One five-star reviewer raved about these being “lightweight and very breathable” and shared that since they have a bad knee, these joggers make them look “slim without having that overly baggy look.” Another reviewer shared that the pockets have enough room to store their “ keys, wallet, and phone” and said they’re “very comfortable.” One final shopper who called these the “best joggers I have ever owned” simply said: “could not recommend it more highly.”

Amazon Joggers review embed

Travel + Leisure / Larry Stansbury 

Trust me, it doesn't get better than the Buxkr Men’s Slim Joggers for traveling in comfort. Get a pair of these shopper-loved pants at Amazon today while they’re still on sale for just $26. I promise you'll want to grab more colors.

