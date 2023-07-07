This Adults-only, All-inclusive Resort Feels Like a Caribbean Escape — in the Florida Keys

With its toes-in-the-sand dining, palm-tree-lined beaches, and all-inclusive rate, you might think Bungalows Key Largo belongs on a Caribbean island. But you don’t need a passport to visit the only true adults-only, all-inclusive resort in the Florida Keys. Opened in 2019, the resort has 135 individual bungalows — each with its own outdoor rain shower and soaking tub — two pools, and seemingly endless places to sit back and soak up the sun, fruity cocktail in hand, of course.

Located 63 miles from Miami International Airport, Bungalows Key Largo feels like you’re really getting away — without having to go all that far. Once you step inside the gates, the Overseas Highway fades away in the background and you enter a world of perfectly manicured grounds dotted with light turquoise lounges, hot pink bougainvillea, and emerald tropical foliage — a fresh take on the retro Florida beach resorts of yesteryear.

The resort’s prime waterfront location, beautiful and spacious bungalows, and over-21 policy make this an ideal destination for adults looking for a long weekend island escape — whether for a romantic getaway or a girls trip. In my case, the resort was the perfect spot for a totally relaxing girls weekend getaway with my sister this May.

Our first night kicked off with a sunset catamaran cruise — complete with snacks, wine and beer, and some light yacht rock — followed by dinner and some nighttime entertainment. One of the best parts about taking an all-inclusive vacation is knowing that nearly everything is taken care of for you so you don’t have to painstakingly plan every minute of your vacation.

With plenty of spots to spread out, we never had to worry about getting a cabana at the chill, greenery-surrounded Zen Pool or a shaded lounge near the more lively Sunset Pool. Like many “beaches” in the Florida Keys, there isn’t a sandy entrance to the beach (you have to walk down steps to swim in the saltwater) but there are floating rings where you can relax before walking back to the sandy areas on land.

In addition to the sunset catamaran sailing, highlights of our stay included a party cruise on the tiki boat and a group karaoke night that had us dancing in the sand and laughing until our cheeks hurt. When we weren’t splashing around the ocean or pool, we were hanging out at the thatched-roof tiki bar, enjoying a mai tai by the pool, or enjoying the breeze from the Living Room lounge.

We sipped and ate our way through the resort’s five dining venues: Fish Tales, Sea Señor, Bogie and Bacall’s, Sunset Tiki Bar, and Hemingway Bar, and snacked as we lounged at both pools. Sea Señor wins among the resort’s restaurants for its waterfront, toes-in-the-sand seating that offers a perfect sunset view as you chat over margaritas and nachos (and really, what could be better for a girls weekend getaway?). The Hemingway Bar, inspired by famous Keys resident Ernest Hemingway, came in a close second — its imaginative cocktails go beyond the standard frozen piña colada you find at most all-inclusive resorts (although we’re sure they’d make a mean frozen drink, too).

Before you stay at any all-inclusive resort, it’s important to read the fine print so you know exactly what to expect from your stay. Meals at five restaurants, most alcoholic beverages, use of the cruiser bikes and some non-motorized water sports gear, entertainment, valet parking, and cabanas and loungers at the beaches and pools across the property are all included, along with your accommodations, in the rate at Bungalows Key Largo. Note that excursions, like the catamaran cruise and tiki boat ride mentioned above, are additional charges, as are premium alcoholic beverages, in-room dining, spa services, and most notably, gratuities.

Miami International Airport is the closest major airport to the resort, followed by Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Because it’s an all-inclusive property, we didn’t plan to leave during our trip, so we took an Uber to the resort from MIA and arranged a car service to go back to the airport at the end of our stay.