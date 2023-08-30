10 Comfortable, ‘Buttery-soft’ Joggers for Long Travel Days — All $40 or Less at Amazon

Comfort is key while traveling, especially if you have a long-haul flight or road trip ahead of you. If you don’t like the compression that leggings provide, a pair of joggers is a cozy choice that you can still style nicely. When you’re traveling pregnant (or postpartum) comfortable clothes are all the more necessary, though you’ll still want some support for your bump.

I’m a parenting editor and a huge proponent of dressing comfortably when I travel, so I scoured Amazon to find some cozy, affordable joggers for women of all stages, whether you’re pregnant, postpartum, or otherwise. These picks from Kindred Bravely, Under Armour, Amazon Essentials, and more are soft, have comfy waistbands, and come in a variety of sizes — and best of all, they’re all $40 or less.

Kindred Bravely Everyday Maternity Joggers

Made from a soft, stretchy blend of viscose and spandex, these maternity joggers from Kindred Bravely accommodate your growing bump and are super cozy for the postpartum stage, too. The machine-washable pants feature tapered cuffs and a drawstring closure so you can find your best fit. Available in sizes XS through 2X (tall sizes are available, too), the joggers come in several neutral and colorful shades, including heathered options.



Leggings Depot Track Cuff Joggers

For just $15, you can score these Amazon best-sellers, which come in sizes S through 3X. The joggers have an elasticized drawstring waistband so they stay in place without digging in, and the “buttery-soft” material washes well, shoppers shared. As a bonus, there are pockets on both sides for stashing your essentials while on the go, and you can choose between solids, florals, and bold patterns like checkerboard and camouflage.



Pacbreeze Maternity Over-the-Belly Joggers

Pregnant travelers will appreciate that these maternity joggers hug the belly for support. Yet, they’re still lightweight and stretchy thanks to a blend of rayon, polyester, and spandex, so you won’t feel constricted. The material “is incredibly soft against the skin and offers the perfect amount of stretch to accommodate my growing belly,” one pregnant shopper shared, adding that the joggers provide “game-changing” pelvic support.

Available in sizes S through XXL, these joggers come in several colors and can be purchased in packs of two, if desired.

Under Armour Rival Fleece Joggers

A super cozy pick, these Under Armour joggers are made from a soft cotton-blend fleece with a medium weight that’s great for cooler weather or chilly airplanes. The brushed interior adds extra warmth, while the drawstring closure and long ribbed cuffs provide a close fit. Available in many colors, from black to bright coral, the joggers “have held up really well after several washes” and “are totally cute enough to wear out,” one shopper, who owns a black and white pair, shared.

We also appreciate that Under Armour offers these joggers in a wide range of sizes — XS through 3X — in tall, short, and standard lengths.

The Gym People Tapered Joggers

Boasting a slim, tapered look, these fitted joggers are an Amazon best-seller and have over 13,000 five-star ratings. A wide waistband sits flat against the stomach, and there are side pockets for stashing a phone or earbuds. One happy customer who works in healthcare appreciated that they can “stretch, bend down, [and] kneel” all day in these “buttery” joggers, while another shopper called them “postpartum perfection” thanks to the supportive waistband.

Available in sizes XS through XXL, the joggers come in over 10 solid colors and a few patterns.

Zerdocean Plus-Size Joggers

With a comfortable elastic waistband and drawstring closure, these joggers can be adjusted for a perfect fit. Ribbed ankle cuffs can be pushed up or down, and spacious side pockets hold gym or everyday essentials. The joggers “couldn't fit any better,” one pleased shopper shared, while another customer appreciated that the waistband doesn’t sag “when you put stuff in your pockets.” They come in sizes 1X through 5X and are available in several solid colors.

Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Jogger Pant

Made from breathable jersey cotton, these Amazon Essentials joggers are cozy for long flights. And since the material is moisture-wicking, they’re great for workouts, too. One owner wore their pair for a 12-hour travel day, describing them as “so comfortable,” while another shopper noted that they’re “perfect for my gym workouts.”

The mid-rise elastic waistband can be tightened with a drawstring, and you can purchase the joggers in nearly 20 colors. They come in sizes XS through 6X.

V Vocni Over-the-Belly Maternity Joggers

These maternity joggers are made from a “super stretchy” polyester and spandex blend that will grow along with your bump. At the end of the tapered legs, there are flexible ribbed cuffs to accommodate ankle swelling, and the over-the-belly waist provides “full bump coverage,” one pregnant shopper shared. Available in packs of one or two, these joggers come in sizes S through XXL.

Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Joggers (3-pack)

Available in an affordable three-pack, these joggers are machine-washable and have a comfortable elasticized waist. The “ample” side pockets fit plenty of essentials — one reviewer was even able to fit a 24-ounce coffee cup into one pocket — and are “great to travel in,” another owner shared. They come in sizes S through 3X in a variety of color combinations.

Under Armour Rival Terry Joggers

Featuring a cozy brushed interior, these Under Armour joggers are also breathable and moisture-wicking. The “great lightweight pants” are made from a “very soft” terry cloth, shoppers say. Available in sizes XS through 3X, they’re over 50 percent off right now.

