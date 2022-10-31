Today Show Host Jill Martin Shares Her Genius Hack for Fitting More in Your Luggage

Packing is arguably one of the most tedious parts of traveling since you have to plan your outfits and figure out how to make it all fit into your suitcase. Then, there’s the added effort of having to unpack once you’ve arrived at your destination, organizing your belongings, and trying to find everything you need for your day of exploring.

Luckily, we have the ultimate solution to solve all of your packing woes: the BumbleBella Convertible Compression Packing Cube Set, which sold out after it originally launched in October 2021, but it’s now back. Created by Jill Martin, Emmy award winning TV personality, lifestyle contributor for The TODAY show, Host of Shop Today with Jill Martin, and a New York Times bestselling author, and inspired by her love of travel, the four-piece set helps you not only organize and compress the contents of your luggage, but it also feature a multitasking design that allows the cubes to double as a hanging shelf in your closet.

The packing cube set is available to shop exclusively at QVC starting today, Monday, October 31. The set comes in eight colors and patterns, ranging from classic black, navy, and charcoal gray to fun floral, leopard, and plaid prints. The best news is that through today, the set is featured as QVC’s Today’s Special Value, or deal of the day, meaning it’s at a special low price — so you’ll want to shop it quickly before the price goes back up tomorrow.

Bumblebella

To buy: qvc.com, $50

“Going on vacation is supposed to be fun, but so many people (including me in the past) stress out trying to pack the perfect suitcase,” Martin told Travel + Leisure. “Many overpack, bring too many choices and then wind up not having the right options — or too many. I wanted to simplify the process by coming up with a revolutionary system: four pieces that perfectly fit in your carry-on, in a stylish, organized way while maximizing unused space.”

What’s more, Martin wanted a way to fit everything in a single carry-on. “I had tried different packing cubes over the years but I had always found something wrong with each set: they weren’t big enough; the zippers didn’t work; the compression wasn’t great… and most importantly, when I got to my location I had to sift through each one and unpack in drawers in a dresser (if there even was one in the room),” she shared. Hence, the idea for a better packing hack was born.

Included are two medium-sized packing cubes, one large packing cube, and a hanging space-solver organizer that Martin said allows travelers to “unpack in seconds while filling every single space with your must-haves.” The packing cubes are made of a durable, tear-resistant, and water-repellent material, and unlike traditional packing cubes, they are equipped with compression straps and carrying handles, so you can easily move them from your suitcase to a closet.

They zip securely shut and Martin shared that she found her cubes to offer 30 percent more compression and space than the cubes she had been using, translating to more room in your carry-on for last-minute essentials. She added, “This is truly revolutionary and will change the way we pack and travel moving forward. It really works and transforms your packing experience into a stress-free, game-changing experience.”

Bumblebella

Additionally, these packing cubes come with hooks that allow them to attach to one another and hang on the closet rod of your hotel or Airbnb. “It is a breeze to unpack and you don’t have to worry about putting your clothing in a strange hotel room dresser drawer,” Martin explained. “The hanging organizers go right from your bag onto the closet hanging bar — it is like a portable dresser keeping all your belongings neat and clean.”

Pro tip: They even come in handy when you’re not traveling and want to upgrade your organizational scheme at home — whether you’re looking to optimize your storage situation in a city apartment or even a dorm room.

Bumblebella

To buy: qvc.com, $50

But, for Martin, the real game-changer is the hanging space-solver, which as its name suggests, ensures that every inch of your carry-on is strategically utilized. “I always pack in a carry-on but so often there is unused space that you can never fill,” she explained. “We wanted to create a hangable solve that has shelves in it, allowing you to pack your intimates, socks, bathing suits, and smaller items. Then the space-solver can ‘snake’ around your carry-on, filling in the wasted space that usually goes unused.”

For added packing convenience, the space-solver has three separate compartments with mesh dividers so you can access the compartments you need without having to unravel everything inside. Like the packing cubes, it also comes with hooks so you can easily hang it on your closet rod, and Martin noted that the hooks safely tuck away when not being used so travelers can have peace of mind that nothing will catch on to their luggage or clothes.

Bumblebella

To buy: qvc.com, $50

As for how to make the most of the Convertible Compression Packing Cube Set, Martin advises embracing the “pack smarter” mentality, especially if you’re an overpacker. “The beauty of packing less is you have less choices when getting ready which makes for a fuss-free trip,” she explains. “Pack items that can be worn day or night, in the same color palette and ones (most importantly) you feel best in.”

Martin continued, “I also included a packing list in each set suggesting what to roll and what to fold to maximize your space.” And if you follow her tips and use this $50 packing hack, some travelers might even find that they can eliminate the need for a second or checked bag — so you can actually save money by avoiding fees and take away the stress around losing your luggage.

Give your travel game an upgrade with the BumbleBella Convertible Compression Packing Cube Set, and get it exclusively at QVC ahead of the holidays — and before it sells out again.

At the time of publishing, the price was $50.

More T+L Deals to Shop:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.