Flight Attendants Say 'Anyone Who Travels' Needs This Tech Organizer

Nothing slows you down faster than an unorganized bag. Or, at least, that’s been my experience when traveling. If you’re someone that’s always holding up TSA security because your devices are scattered all over your bag, wrestling tangled up USB cords when you finally find a free outlet, or struggling to find your earbuds any our bag because they’ve fallen to the bottom, then you need to add the Bubm Tech Organizer to your travel gear.

Stocked with compartments galore, the handy travel accessory ensures that all of your devices and their accessories have a secure, easy-to-locate spot in your personal bag or carry-on with its streamlined design. And, it features a protective, padded and water-resistant shell so you can have peace of mind that nothing will get damaged during your travel day.

To buy: amazon.com, $23 with on-site coupon (originally $26)

Measuring 10.7 inches by 8 inches, the Bubm Tech Organizer has a two-layer design for optimal storage space. In fact, there's even a padded sleeve that can fit an iPad, e-Reader, or tablet up to 9.7 inches in size. And, depending on your packing style, you can follow the organizational scheme; the row of elastic bands are perfect for USB cables, headphones, and other wires. The smaller pouches can be used for flash drives, extra batteries, and other tiny accessories. If you're someone that travels with a power bank or portable charger, you'll want to tuck it away in one of the zippered mesh pockets. And, the large mesh compartment is ideal for laptop chargers, travel adapters and converters, and other bulky items.

But remember, the possibilities are endless. If you don't have a lot of devices and accessories to load up all of the pockets and pouches, you can easily use the Bubm Tech Organizer for other essentials that need organizing (think: jewelry, toiletries, travel documents, etc.). What's more, it's compact enough that it won't take up space in your bag, and you can easily transfer it from your carry-on bag to your backpack, purse, or briefcase without having to unpack everything.

Between its functionality and versatility, it's not hard to see why the Bubm Tech Organizer has earned more than 2,200 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers — some of which are flight attendants. One fan wrote, "I am a flight attendant and I love this organizer. I keep my iPad, passport, cords, paperwork, and hand sanitizer in here. It keeps me organized." They concluded their review writing, "I definitely recommend it to anyone who travels and needs to keep organized."

It's also earned a stamp of approval from parents. Another shopper added, "I cannot rate this storage organizer highly enough. Traveling with a family of four, you need so many cords for all the tablets, phones, headphones, etc. I had way too much fun organizing all of our cords, pens, pencils, passports, chargers, spare headphones in the case."

A third traveler chimed in to mention that it also comes in handy for international trips: "The amount of straps to hold wires/adapters is sufficient for many devices, and the pouches are great for any oversized adapters or batteries or even non-electronic items....I used to travel with poor organization of my wires/adapters, but thanks to this organizer, I had one less thing to stress about when on the go."

Even if you're not traveling, one self-described "techie" shared, "I got tired of having to fish around my messenger bag to find my tablet, Kindle, smartphone(s), or cords for charging. Trust me, when you're in a meeting, being elbow-deep in your briefcase doesn't look very professional." They also highlighted just how much it can fit: "This organizer easily holds my 10-inch tablet, my Kindle Paperwhite (with its case), my Samsung S7 smartphone, my work iPhone, and has room to neatly hold multiple cables, a stylus, pens, earbuds, a small notepad, collapsible device stands, etc."

Upgrade your travel game with the Bubm Tech Organizer. Get the flight attendant-approved travel organizer at Amazon before your spring and summer trips.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $23.

