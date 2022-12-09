Travelers Say This Weekender Bag Is the 'Perfect Carry-on' for Short Trips — and It's Just $40

Finding a durable weekender bag that offers plenty of space to pack your essentials can be difficult, especially when you’re not prepared to break the bank in the search. If you’ve been coming up short on the hunt for your perfect piece of luggage, the Travel Weekender Bag from Btoop may be your saving grace. The best part? Right now it’s on sale for up to 20 percent off, bringing the price to just $40.

A great dupe of the ever-popular Béis Weekender Bag, this travel tote fits easily under the seats of most commercial airlines, making it perfect for a quick weekend trip. But it also provides plenty of space for all your travel essentials, too. We especially love that the Travel Weekender Bag has a bonus, built-in compartment for your shoes, the perfect solution for keeping all that dirt separated from the rest of your clean laundry while you travel.

Made of a soft, durable canvas and synthetic leather, the weekender bag measures 16.5 inches by 13.8 inches by 8 inches and features a spacious main compartment that can accommodate everything you might need for a weekend getaway (or a week-long trip, according to some shoppers) and even a laptop up to 15.6 inches.

The separate section at the bottom of the case is easily unzipped to stow shoes, extra toiletries, or even your electronics. The sturdy bag also features a shoulder strap and tubed handle so you have several different ways to carry it. If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, this bag can be repurposed as a gym tote in between travels, too.

While this bag may be small, travelers are awed by how much they can fit inside for trips that last even longer than just a weekend. One shopper wrote, “We traveled for 10 days across the United States, and this bag was perfect.” Another customer agreed, sharing, “It has a lot of space, more than I expected. I can fit everything but the kitchen sink in this bag.”

Even when searching for an affordable tote, quality should still be an important consideration. To that point, shoppers were enamored with how well this bag held up during travel. One shopper noted, “The quality of this bag far exceeds expectations,” adding that it is “soft, pliable, and thick.” Another traveler concurred, writing, “It’s sturdy, looks expensive, and [I] can actually use it after my wedding for travel.”

Easy access to your items while traveling is essential for improving the convenience of your experience, and customers were impressed with the functional aspects of this tote. “This bag has so many features that make it easy to pack whatever I need,” one shopper raved, adding that she used it as both a carry-on bag and beach tote. Another customer noted that they travel often and this tote “makes life easier.”

If you’re looking for a functional, chic, and roomy carry-on to take with you on your next weekend trip, the Btoop Traveler Weekender Bag is currently on sale for up to 20 percent off select colors. And with 15 stunning patterns to choose from, you may have just found your perfect luggage match.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40.

