The One Safety Device You Should Always Pack if You’re Staying in an Airbnb Is on Sale at Amazon

When you’re taking a vacation, you’re signing up for a relaxing stay away from home — not to be watched by strangers. TikTok has recently revealed a disturbing trend of travelers locating hidden cameras in their accommodations, and while they were able to spot the danger before it escalated, there’s a chance that a camera in your room could go undetected if you’re unsure where to look.

That’s why the Btfdreem Hidden Camera Detector may be a good investment to provide a level of safety to your stay without taking up excess space in your suitcase, or being difficult to use. Whether your accommodations are in a hotel, motel, or Airbnb, this $40 device (which is currently on sale at Amazon) is one travel security hack you’re not going to want to skip.

Safety should always be a top priority while traveling, and this private investigator-approved hidden camera detector is a great tool to have if you’re staying in an Airbnb in order to provide an added layer of protection to your space, your body, and your belongings. The device combines RF, magnetic field, and infrared detection to locate potential bugs and cameras that may be disguised within your room, and even features a bending extension probe to check hard-to-reach places when securing your room.

This compact and packable device charges quickly and boasts a long battery life, making it a no-brainer addition to your carry-on — especially if you’re planning on traveling alone or staying in an Airbnb with an unfamiliar host. It’s even capable of identifying the presence of GPS locators, pinhole camera, wiretaps, and more, and will alert you by emitting a loud beep when it picks up a frequency. Just know that you’ll need to turn off devices such as your cell phone, WiFi router, and other Bluetooth devices while scanning your room as they can interfere with the transmission.

Approved by private investigators, this portable device will effectively provide you with the peace of mind needed to enjoy a restful vacation away from potential threats and unknown cameras. In fact, one private investigator noted that they were “very pleased with the ease and operation of this detector,” adding that the “sensitivity is fantastic,” and after testing this device on “seven operating and non-operating cameras,” it was able to pick up the presence of “all seven.”

Another customer shared that they purchased this detector for their husband who travels often, explaining that it “lasts a long time off of one charge,” and is “compact and easy for him to put in his luggage.” Meanwhile, one shopper noted that since the device is “compact and fits into a tiny box,” they leave theirs in the car “to scan both [their] car and the hotels,” adding that it’s “simple to use.” In fact, the detector has even earned more than 5,800 five-star ratings at Amazon for the assurance it provides travelers.

Staying safe while traveling should always be top of mind, and even when it comes to lodging in a hotel or Airbnb, the Btfdreem Hidden Camera Detector is a great way to ensure that your room is free of hidden cameras and bugs for a truly relaxing stay. Especially considering the uptick in travelers finding cameras in their accommodations, it’s never a bad idea to take the extra step for the safest trip possible. Plus, the device is even on sale for just $40 at Amazon with a special on-site coupon, so you can snag it ahead of your next vacation.

