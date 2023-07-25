This Comfy, Wrinkle-free Amazon Dress Has a 'Magical' Waist-snatching Fit — and It's $27 Right Now

One thing to know about me is that I’m always going to buy a new outfit (or two) before a trip. And, for a recent vacation to Florida with my family, I decided that I needed a casual-yet-elevated dress that would keep me cool in the heat but also look put-together. Naturally, this decision was made a mere days away from the trip, so I scrolled through Amazon’s dress offerings to find something to check off these boxes and arrive in time for my departing flight. And, that’s how the Btfbm Bodycon Tank Dress came into my life.

Let me start out by saying that I never imagined my post-high school self ever wearing a bodycon dress again. But, I guess you can’t control what comes back in style. Despite swearing off the popular 2010s dress trend years ago, I still found myself intrigued by the Btfbm Bodycon Tank Dress, which has reached best-seller status for its "magical" fit that’s been winning shoppers over. It's also worth noting that it's currently up to 34 percent off, which means that you can get it for as little as $27.

Amazon

Though I had reservations about the body-hugging design of the dress, I was pleasantly surprised to find it wasn't restrictive or too uncomfortably form-fitting. The Btfbm Bodycon Tank Dress has the simplicity and ease of a T-shirt dress and it's made with a lightweight polyester-viscose-elastane blend that gives it the perfect amount of stretch, softness, and breathability, which I was grateful for in the Florida humidity. It's also worth mentioning that it remains wrinkle-free — even when it's rolled up in a little ball in your carry-on.

And, it has some pretty incredible "waist-snatching" powers thanks to the ruching along the midsection and hem. They gather in all of the right places and accentuate my curves in a natural-feeling way that I've never experienced from other bodycon dresses. It almost feels like a second skin; it's not too tight and not uncomfortable, allowing me to move freely and confidently without worrying about the skirt riding up or bunching together in an unflattering way. Plus, the Btfbm Bodycon Tank Dress' high-neck tank-top silhouette and tulip hem also make it feel more special than your average T-shirt or swing dress. In fact, it reminds me of something that Carrie Bradshaw would wear in Sex in the City.

Amazon

When purchasing the Btfbm Bodycon Tank Dress, my original intentions were to wear it to a nice dinner with the family, but I ended up reaching for it whenever we'd head to the pool or leave the hotel. Since it's a one-and-done outfit and easy-to-style, it worked as a swim cover-up and travel dress. It paired well with my flip-flops, nice sandals, and favorite white sneakers — and if I wasn't such a sweatpants girl, I would have definitely worn it on the plane home (it's that comfy).

And don't worry, it's gotten plenty of wear post-trip. The Btfbm Bodycon Tank Dress is my go-to outfit for weekend brunches, running errands, dinners with friends, and work events. It also makes a fun cover-up for the beach, especially if I know I'll have plans afterwards and want to look put-together. In fact, I get compliments every time I wear it and I'm thinking about buying it in more colors. Between its flattering fit, comfy feel, and versatile look, you really can't go wrong with it.

Amazon

So, what are you waiting for? If you've been looking for the perfect travel dress, add the Btfbm Bodycon Tank Dress to your cart while it's up to 34 percent off at Amazon. And, keep scrolling to check out the other reviewer-loved dresses that also deserve a spot in your suitcase.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $27.

