Bruno Mars Shares What He Loves About Hawaii — Stunning Beaches and Island State of Mind Included

Confession: I’ve never been a huge fan of Hawaii — and I completely recognize how ridiculous that sounds. Perhaps I’d been scarred by “scary” childhood memories of being enveloped by schools of fish along its 1,200 miles of coral reef. Or perhaps I just wasn’t enough of a beachgoer to appreciate its 750 miles of coast line, or maybe I hadn’t ventured beyond the super touristy areas to start to understand what the Aloha State is truly about.

But that all changed this summer, when I revisited the island for the first time in more than three decades, drawn back by the appeal of vacationing with — surprisingly — global music sensation Bruno Mars.

Traveling more than 11 hours by plane from Newark Liberty to Kona International Airport with the promise of hanging out with one of the world’s most famous singers may have seemed like an unrealistic endeavor, but it’s exactly the seemingly impossible experiences like this that Accor Live Limitless’ Beyond Limits program makes possible. After all, the hotel company’s loyalty program is all about offering its members the opportunity to duck behind the velvet ropes to score front-row seats to unbelievable experiences in the most extraordinary settings around the world.

Courtesy of Fairmont Orchid

This particular offering checked off both of those factors in the most astounding of ways. Not only would I be joining the opening celebration of the pop-up bar for SelvaRey Rum, which Mars co-owns, but the entire adventure would be set on the 32-acre beachfront Fairmont Orchid on the serene setting of the Big Island’s Kohala Coast (which was not affected by the devastating fires that impacted Maui).

What unfolded during my five-night Hawaiian getaway turned out to be an absolutely surreal series of jaw-dropping events — so incredibly out of the realm of expectations that even an entertainment and travel journalist like me, who has been at the frontlines of my share of thrilling experiences for more than two decades, was constantly left in awe.

It all started when I was hanging out at the newly deck-out beach hut that housed the SelvaRey Rum Bar pop-up, waiting for the first taste of Mars’ brand award-winning rum. What I didn’t expect was Mars himself to step behind the bar right — standing right across from me! — pouring me a (very generous) shot of his coconut rum.

Courtesy of SelvaRey Rum

“One for you,” he said to me, handing me a glass, in a moment that felt straight out of an crazy celebrity dream. The Honolulu-born Mars totally broke the boundary between superstar and traveler further by asking us how we all were, as I found myself replying, “Loving your home state!” It was in that moment that I completely wiped away my old impressions and began to understand the islands in a way that a Hawaiian like Mars did.

“Hawaii is paradise,” the 37-year-old old singer told Travel + Leisure exclusively after the event. “And Fairmont Orchid is a beautiful hotel right on the water — it’s the kind of place you think of when you think of tropical luxury.”

The appeal led him to fly all the way out to the 50th state in the midst of his crazy touring schedule to toast his pop-up bar’s opening. “SelvaRey is all about giving people that feeling, wherever they are, so it made perfect sense,” he said of the partnership. “I selfishly had to be there to experience it myself and make sure the drinks were flowing.”

We moved over to the 15,000 square-foot Plantation Estate, which had been transformed into a tropical party scene — and soon enough, Mars was on the stage, just a few feet from me, playing the conga drums, and then belting out his hits “Just the Way You Are” and “Treasure.”

Reeling on the high of the intimate experience, I talked to the singer afterwards about the experience. Here are four lessons Mars taught me about what makes his home state such a definitive vacation destination.

Courtesy of Fairmont Orchid.

The Beach Isn’t Just a Destination, It’s a Mentality

With so many other beach getaways closer to the east coast, it was always hard to justify flying so far to Hawaii just for more sand and waves. But when I arrived at the all-outdoor Kona airport (I never imagined standing by a baggage claim while breathing in fresh island air!) and drove through the lava fields to the resort, setting my eyes on the perfectly framed beachfront view, a fervent energy filled me — a feeling that Mars echoed.

“I’ve been all over the world — this is one of the most beautiful places in the world,” he told T+L.

When asking what him what made him feel that way, he said, “Hawaii is a special place with so much to offer and such a rich culture. If I had to pick my favorite thing, it would be its beautiful beaches.” That idyllic setting is what drove him to link up his passion project with his Hawaiian roots. “For me, a SelvaRey Rum Bar on the beach is a fun way for people to enjoy my favorite aspect of Hawaii.”



There’s a Magical to the Hawaiian Waters

Spending his childhood on Oahu, Mars is intrinsically tied to its laid-back lifestyle. “It’s so easy to go to the beach in Hawaii, so I would be there all the time growing up,” he said. Now, when he touches back in his home state, he has one priority. “Whenever I come back, whether it’s for time off or for a show, I’m finding time to go to the beach and get in the water.”

Despite being plagued with seasickness and a fear of fish (seriously!), I found myself magnetically drawn toward the ocean there. I went on a canoeing and snorkeling excursion in the Pauoa Bay with the team from Fairmont Orchid’s Hui Holokai Beach Club and sailing with Maile Charters on a private sunset cruise. But most incredibly, I also found myself jumping in to swim under a hidden waterfall with Hawaii Forest and Trail on its Kohala Waterfall Adventure, delighting in the infectious energy of splashing around in the fresh waters. Whether I was skimming the waves or immersed in them, there was a radiating spirit that simply drew me in, connecting me with the setting in a way I’d never experienced.

Courtesy of Fairmont Orchid.

Hawaiians are Eager to Share Their Culture



“The classic tourist mistake anywhere you go, not just Hawaii, is only eating at tourist spots,” Mars also said. “Hawaii has some local gems, so ask around… you can’t go wrong.”

His personal favorite is Zippy’s, a Hawaiian institution that started in 1966 in Honolulu and now has 22 locations on the Big Island, Oahu, and Maui. Mars admitted he goes straight there “as soon as I land” since it has “food I grew up on” that “you can’t get anywhere else.”

During my time there, I found other Hawaiians pointing me to local favorites like Mrs. Barry’s Kona Hawaii Cookies and Punalu’u Bake Shop.

But it wasn’t just about the food. Ka'iulani Blankenfeld, Fairmont Orchid’s Director of Hawaiian culture, generously shared all aspects of the essence of island lifestyle, from inviting us to a traditional canoe blessing and sharing the stories behind the dances in a hula class, always with a warm smiling spirit that invited us in. Before I knew it, I found myself sinking further into the mindfulness of Hawaiian life, stopping to smell the flowers in the resort's gardens and exhaling a bit deeper after a traditional lomi lomi massage at the Spa Without Walls.

Island Life is About Living in the Moment

Above all else, what Mars taught me was to go with the flow in Hawaii. “It’s tough to have a bad time in Hawaii,” he said. “You can take it easy and relax, or pack the schedule with activities and shows.”



Following that simple mix indeed made the trip well worth it. There were moments I just sat back, chilling in the room, listening to the ocean waves sound machine (yes, a wonderful in-room perk!) and looking out at the adorable green tropical birds chirping on the balcony. But then there were also times I went to the extremes, like lining up the schedule with activities, like getting an aerial tour of the island with Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, cruising over dazzling waterfalls and flying deep into verdant valleys.

When I asked Mars what his favorite Hawaiian itinerary was, he kept it simple: “The beach, Zippy’s for food, and back to the beach.” Spoken like a true Hawaiian.