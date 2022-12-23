This Oprah-loved Travel Essential Can Charge 3 Devices at Once — and It’s on Sale Right Now

Nothing is more frustrating than a device on low power right when you need it the most. That’s why a compact and easy-to-use charger is a key travel accessory. Even better is one that charges multiple devices in one go, like the best-selling Brouk and Co Ace 3-in-1 Portable Wireless Fast Charging Pad.



This super handy wireless charging pad eliminates the need for messy cables and charges three devices at once, so it’s no wonder it’s one of Oprah’s favorite travel gifts for the holiday season. She loves that this wireless charging mat “is big enough to hold your phone, earbuds, and Apple watch,” and we have to say, we do too. So hop to it while you can still get the game-changing gift on sale at Amazon before the holidays are over.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $64 (originally $80)

Made of smooth vegan leather, the Brouk and Co Ace 3-in-1 Portable Wireless Fast Charging Pad is 9.5 inches long, 4.25 inches wide, and only about 0.25 inches wide, making it a sleek, lightweight option perfect for traveling. And it comes in eight striking colors, including Oprah’s favorite, off-white, so you’re bound to find one to suit the taste of any traveler on your last-minute gift list.

The handy travel essential makes slow charging times a thing of the past. It can charge a mobile phone to about 50 percent battery in only 30 minutes and up to 100 percent in two hours — a godsend if you are constantly on the move like me. At the same time, a smartwatch can be charged to about 80 percent battery in one hour and 100 percent in just 90 minutes. AirPods or wireless headsets will take about 15 minutes to charge up to 50 percent battery and only 30 minutes for up to 100 percent. If only going through the airport security line was so quick!



Amazon

This charging pad is compatible with most cell phones, including the big smartphone brands like iPhones and Samsung, and comes with a USB-C 20-watts wall adapter and a 39-inch USB-C to USB-C charging cable in addition to a sleek travel pouch for easy carry.



Plus, the wireless charging pad has built-in qi-certified technology that prevents overheating for safe charging. It also stops overcharging and overvoltage in case of an unexpected power surge.

Amazon

Best of all, this charging pad is a breeze to use. If your device supports wireless charging, all you need to do is make sure it’s properly aligned on the charging pad’s corresponding slot. This is a new product that debuted in late 2022, so shopper reviews are still rolling in, but one happy shopper on the Brouk and Co website called it “the most beautiful and useful charger I have ever purchased.”

Most shopper concerns can be assuaged if you follow a few simple steps: First, If you have a thick case or cover on your phone, it is best to remove that before charging. And keep in mind that if your devices aren’t properly placed, the charging process will take longer, since they’re receiving less current. If your earphones are completely drained of battery life, it’s best to take the earphones out and charge the storage compartment separately.

Additionally, always make sure you use the original charging cable and adapter to charge the wireless pad before and after use to prepare it for the next charge. Using other adaptors might damage the charging pad because of an incorrect power surge. For optimal usage, don’t use it if you’re in the extreme heat or cold. If you follow those instructions, you should be one happy camper.

Amazon

With its compact size and efficient charging capabilities, the Brouk and Co Ace 3-in-1 Portable Wireless Fast Charging Pad is a game changer for wireless charging. So take a cue from Oprah and snag a at Amazon for the techie or traveler in your life just in time for the holidays — and don’t forget to grab one for yourself too!

If you’d rather stick to a tried-and-true wireless charging pad with tons of positive reviews, keep reading for a few highly-rated choices Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of.

More Deals on Wireless Charging Pads

Ucomx Nano 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Amazon

This Amazon Choice wireless charger is so reliable it has earned more than 6,100 five-star ratings, with enamored shoppers raving it’s “worth the hype!” It’s foldable and can charge three devices at once. Plus, it comes in nine colors like white and deep red, so you can find just the one to suit your personal style.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

Impuvers Wireless Charger 3-in-1

Amazon

Your phone, Apple watch, and AirPods can all be charged simultaneously on this popular wireless charging pad, which one happy customer claims makes it “so easy to travel now!” It also comes with a magnetic foldable charging station and is qi-certified for safety.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 with on-site coupon (originally $42)

Murpiso 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charger

Amazon

With a nearly perfect 4.8-star rating, Murpiso’s three-in-one charger is also foldable, but the kicker is that they provide great after-sales service to owners of the charging pad. And Amazon shoppers are taking note of just how useful it is, with one customer saying, “What a godsend…you cannot go wrong with this for your everyday use or when traveling.”

To buy: amazon.com, $35 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

