These Comfy Hiking Sneakers Take My Feet From Trail to Cobblestone Without Any Pain

As a longtime runner, starting with high school track and cross country as a teenager to now running for enjoyment as an adult, I know the value of a solid pair of running shoes. And, since becoming a health and fitness writer, I've had plenty of opportunities to try different brands on running shoes, each of which have varied in terms of the activity, experience level, and terrain they're meant for.

Regardless of the type of running shoes that I'm reviewing, one thing that always stands out to me is comfort — not simply just for long runs, but for working out in the gym and to wearing on long travel days as well. After all, being able to wear my running shoes on planes frees up plenty of space in my carry-on when traveling (so I can pack sandals or heels, but also have my running shoes for morning workouts at my destination). That's where the Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail Running Shoes come in. The travel-friendly sneakers excel in comfort, support, and traction, making them ideal for any type of run, hike, or trek. And, it just so happens that they're up to 40 percent off right now at Amazon.

Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail Running Shoes

Amazon

Brooks running shoes have been in my rotation since 2017, when I ran my first half marathon in them and they kept my feet comfortable for all 13.1 miles. For my next race, I decided to enlist the help of the Brooks Cascadia 16s — only I had to break them in first. I tested them out during a summer visit to Williamsburg, Virginia on a family trip. The destination is packed with wooded trails, parks, and tree-lined roads. Naturally, the first thing that I did was unpack and seek out the nearest running trail: Basset Trace Nature Trail. And, let me start off by saying that it didn’t disappoint.

The trail begins in the parking lot of the Griffin Hotel and is about 3 miles round trip to the “Clubhouse” and back. Although the path was made of dirt and gravel with various rocks and sticks here and there, I felt safe with the traction that the Cascadia 16s provided. In fact, this style is made for trail running and the release grooves that can be found in the midsoles allow for adaptability on rough terrain. This helped me enjoy the stunning scenery of the trail, which was complete with views of sweet gum, American holly, and sycamore trees, as well as a few tranquil ponds that could be seen at the beginning and middle of the route.

Travel + Leisure / Adrienne Jordan

However, the only thing that could take my mind off of the scenic nature views was the disbelief that my feet didn't ache — even after trekking over the hilly and elevated parts of the course. I credit this to the Ballistic Rock Shield technology in the shoes, which create springy, side-to-side energy return for enhanced agility and flexibility.

But, the trail isn't the only place where the Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail Running Shoes came in handy. I also sported the sneakers on a walk through the 300-acre historic Colonial Williamsburg area, which is covered in hundred-year-old cobblestones and rocky, gravel paths. And although I walked around for hours, my feet remained comfortable due to the special DNA Loft v2 foam midsoles. According to Brooks, they're 10 percent lighter and 20 percent more cushioned than previous models, so you'd be right to think that you're walking on clouds when you're wearing them.

Travel + Leisure / Adrienne Jordan

For me, these sneakers performed beautifully on the trail and cobblestone of Williamsburg, But, no matter the terrain that you encounter, you can rest assured that the Cascadia 16s will hold up; they also feature the brand's TrailTrack rubber outsoles that provide both wet and dry traction, as well as drainage ports and gussets throughout to keep water, sand, and debris from ruining your trek. Not to mention that the foam midsoles are 2 millimeters thick, which will deliver excellent arch support and shock absorption to minimize pain and fatigue.

Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail Running Shoes

Amazon

After wearing the Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail Running Shoes, I am pumped to try them on more difficult trails with more advanced terrain. This will allow me to adequately train for my next half marathon and increase my stamina over longer and steeper runs. Needless to say, they won't be getting a break any time soon.

If you've been on the hunt for the perfect trail runners, don't miss this chance to score the popular Brooks running shoes for up to 40 percent off at Amazon. Or, you can keep scrolling to find more top-rated styles that have also been discounted.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $78.

