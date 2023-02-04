This Simple Switch Made My Uncomfortable Bed Feel Like It Belongs in a 5-star Hotel

When I moved from New York to Los Angeles, I foolishly didn’t prioritize the quality of my bedding for my new apartment. And, while the affordable (and rather unsightly) duvet cover I ended up picking did its job just fine, part of me always regretted not splurging on something that was not only comfortable to snuggle up into but also looked and felt luxurious.

Now, with nearly two years of Los Angeles living under my belt, I’ve decided it’s officially time to upgrade my bedding. And, after careful consideration, I landed on the Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover, a popular option with a reputation for being "super fluffy" and making shoppers not want to get out of bed in the morning.

Brooklinen

To buy: brooklinen.com, $169



At $169 pre-discount, this queen-sized Brooklinen Duvet Cover is definitely an investment and dip into my bank account, which is still recovering from the cross-country move, but I knew that it would be a worthy one as reviewers said its quality can't be beat. I opted for the cream color, which instantly reminded me of all of the billowing, cloud-like hotel duvets and made my bedroom look immediately more elegant.

Along with its sheen finish, the Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover has a buttery smooth weave, courtesy of its 100 percent long staple cotton construction and 480 thread count, making it rival even the nicest and most luxurious five-star resort comforters. Compared to my previous duvet cover, this one has a nice amount of heft to it to feel heavenly, but is still incredibly breathable and cool, which is good because I'm a hot sleeper. And, when combined with my Ikea duvet insert, it creates a pillowy softness that you instantly want to drift off in.

Brooklinen

To buy: brooklinen.com, $169



What's more, I noticed that it was easier to get my duvet insert threaded through the Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover than it was with my other one. It has bigger buttons, which easily come undone and together when it's time to wash my bedding, and handy corner ties to keep the blanket in place. It's not the same as having a hotel housekeeper make my bed, but as someone that loathes stripping my sheets and duvet cover, it was actually pretty doable. And, it has a dream-worthy drape that looks like it was perfectly pressed — even when I'm running late in the morning and just fluff it up before heading out the door.

Another perk of the Luxe Duvet Cover is that it's available in several colors and patterns. In the Essentials collection, shoppers have their choice of five options, including cream, solid white, graphite gray, window pane (a black-and-white checkered pattern), and graphite and steel oxford stripe. You can also get the comfy duvet cover in three limited edition colors: warm grey, toffee, and oyster in blue (a wavy navy pattern across a solid white background). Sizes include Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, and King/California King.

Brooklinen

To buy: brooklinen.com, $169



At the risk of sounding corny, the Luxe Duvet Cover really is what dreams are made of. Give your bedroom a hotel-level makeover with this incredibly cozy and lavish duvet cover and grab one at Brooklinen today.

At the time of publishing, the price was $169.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

