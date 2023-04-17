This Oklahoma Town You've Never Heard Of Is One of the Best Places to See the Total Solar Eclipse Next Year

Broken Bow, Oklahoma, has fewer than 5,000 people and will be in the path of totality for 2024's Great North American Eclipse. Here's how to plan your trip.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023
Aerial shot of Beavers Bend in Broken Bow, Oklahoma
Photo:

Lori Duckworth/Oklahoma Tourism

April 8, 2024, is going to be a very exciting day for stargazers. It's when the total solar eclipse will be visible across the United States, drawing thousands if not millions of eager viewers to its path. During the eclipse, the moon will travel between the Earth and the sun, blocking out the sun's light and plunging parts of the world into darkness for as long as four minutes and 28 seconds. To see the show, you'll want to head into the path of totality, where the moon will completely cover the sun.

In the U.S., the path of totality will cross 13 states: Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, and Maine. So, to prepare, we're finding the best small cities to visit for the Great North American Eclipse next year. Our first pick is Broken Bow, Oklahoma, for a lesser-known viewing hub with a population of fewer than 5,000, where eclipse chasers can enjoy great outdoor activities, good food, and fun, rustic-chic cabin rentals.

What to Do

When you think of Oklahoma, you probably picture flat plains. But there are mountains, albeit small ones, in the southeast corner of the state, where you'll find Broken Bow. And that makes Broken Bow a hub for outdoor adventures. Many people use the town as a base camp for Beavers Bend State Park, a 3,400-acre recreational area on the edge of Broken Bow Lake known for boating, hiking, and fishing. While there, don't miss a visit to the Forest Heritage Center to learn about sustainable forestry. If you're looking for some exciting indoor activities, go rock climbing at Crag Climb Beavers Bend, axe throwing at Bigfoot Axe Throwing, or bowling at Gutter Chaos, where you can also catch live music and karaoke night.

Where to Eat and Drink

There's a surprising variety of dining options throughout the Broken Bow area, from hippie-inspired pizzas at Grateful Head Pizza Oven to homemade ice cream at Okie Girls Coffee & Ice Cream to classic tavern eats and cocktails at Abendigo's. For drinks, stop by Fish Tales Winery & Bistro, Knotted Rope Winery, Mountain Fork Brewery, Beavers Bend Brewery, or Hochatown Distilling Co.

Where to Stay

There's no shortage of log cabins, both traditional and strikingly modern, in the Broken Bow area, some of which are on resorts, with amenities like pools and community centers, and others that can be found on vacation rental sites like Vrbo and Airbnb. But for a (somewhat rustic) hotel stay, check out Beavers Bend Lodge or Hochatown Lodge.

How to See the Eclipse

The total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024. In Broken Bow, the eclipse will begin at 12:28 p.m. CDT and end at 3:07 p.m. CDT, with totality occurring from 1:45 p.m. CDT to 1:50 p.m. CDT.

How to Get to Broken Bow

It's best to fly into Texas and rent a car to get to Broken Bow. You can either fly into the small airport in Paris, Texas, about 65 miles away, or the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, which is about 170 miles.

