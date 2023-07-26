British Airways Just Served KFC on a Flight From the Caribbean to London — Here’s Why

When the food on a British Airways flight from the Caribbean to London went bad over the weekend, the crew came up with an im-peck-able plan B — with a little help from KFC.

The flight was traveling on a Boeing 777 aircraft from Turks and Caicos to London with a stop in Nassau, Bahamas, on Sunday when the crew realized the catering couldn’t be served, the airline confirmed to Travel + Leisure. But instead of letting everyone go hungry, the crew of flight BA 252 came up with a creative solution: heading out into the Nassau airport and buying buckets of chicken from KFC.

“With limited options available at the airport, our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers onboard our flight had something to eat,” a British Airways spokesperson told T+L. “We apologize to customers that their full meal service was not available and that we had to wing it on this occasion.”

The spokesperson added travelers were then provided with a refreshment voucher when they landed at London Heathrow Airport.

But some passengers on the flight didn’t seem too happy with their substitute meals.

A video of the flight posted to Instagram showed the crew walking up and down the aisles and doling out the chicken with tongs. And a photo showed a girl sitting in business class cradling a couple pieces of chicken on a napkin.

“@British_Airways just landed @HeathrowAirport after a 12.5 hour flight BA252 from Turks and Caicos with no catering! BA had to serve @kfc at Nassau giving some lucky passengers 1 piece of chicken,” one traveler wrote on the social media website X. “The container with the plane catering wasn’t chilled so all thrown away!!”

While the meal was a last-ditch effort to feed passengers, it’s definitely a far cry from the high-end Michelin-starred chef-created meals the airline typically allows travelers to pre-order in its economy cabin.