This Sanitizing Toothbrush Travel Case Kills 99.9% of Germs in Just 3 Minutes

The world is, unfortunately, a very germy place. And, while traveling enriches the soul with new experiences, there’s no denying that it also subjects you to a plethora of germs, viruses, and bacteria. Not to mention that most of them are hanging out all over your luggage — especially when it comes to your toiletry bag and… your toothbrush, which is why items like the Bril UV-C Toothbrush Sanitizer are essential.



Trust us, you don’t want to know how much nasty stuff is on your travel toothbrush right now — or that your plastic, snap-on toothbrush cover isn’t doing the best job at keeping the germs out. But, leave it to Amazon shoppers to discover the ultimate (and cost-effective) toothbrush-cleansing hack.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30

Priced at $30, the portable sanitizer doubles as a toothbrush cover with its protective plastic shell and uses UV light technology to sterilize the bristles. According to the brand, the Bril UV-C Toothbrush Sanitizer can fit any sized toothbrush (both electric and manual models) and successfully cleans 99.9 percent of the germs in just three minutes; its enclosed case will keep it safe from whatever else is lurking in your hotel room bathroom.

With its compact 2-inch by 2-inch by 1-inch frame, which resembles the same shape, look, and lightweight feel of an Apple AirPods Pro case, the Bril UV-C Toothbrush Sanitizer easily fits in any toiletry bag or dopp kit. And, the case has a built-in magnet and adhesive strips so you can mount it to your bathroom mirror or wall.

The portable toothbrush sanitizer runs on a rechargeable USB battery (the brand notes that one full charge lasts up to 30 days), and its wireless design keeps your bathroom tidy and makes it easy to travel with. Shoppers have their choice of three sleek colors: white, blue, and navy. These versatile hues will seamlessly match your travel gear and give your toiletries a more polished look. And, when you're not traveling, we think you'll agree that it deserves a spot on your bathroom counter at home.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30

As more shoppers and travelers have discovered the Bril UV-C Toothbrush Sanitizer at Amazon, it's racked up more than 800 five-star ratings. One reviewer wrote, "I've always been concerned about germs on my toothbrush in the bathroom. Now I have the perfect thing. It's perfect for home or travel and so easy to use."

Another customer was excited to report that they're "no longer getting any unwanted dust on my toothbrush" and that the Bril UV-C Toothbrush Sanitizer "takes no space in my bag." Concluding their review, they commented, "I love this little object that does wonders, and I am worry free." Chiming in, a third shopper added that "one charge lasts forever" and "it's a cover and it cleans, so it's a win-win." One buyer raved, "My toothbrush is cleaner than it ever has been," and another fan shared, "My teeth feel clean [as a whistle] after each use."

It's even earned a stamp of approval from an immunocompromised reviewer, who said, "My toothbrush can reinfect me if I get sick, no matter how well I clean it. So instead of wasting money constantly buying electric toothbrushes, I just pop it in the Bril and I never have to worry about my toothbrush reinfecting me. I will be a customer for life."

Travel with peace of mind thanks to the Bril UV-C Toothbrush Sanitizer. Get one at Amazon today before your next trip.

At the time of publishing, the price was $30.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.



