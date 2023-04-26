This High-speed Train Will Take Travelers From Los Angeles to Las Vegas in 1.25 Hours

A bullet train project aiming to connect the two cities took a big step forward.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023
Rendering of the exterior of the Brightline West train going from Las Vegas to California
Photo:

Courtesy of Brightline

Travelers in the Los Angeles area may soon be able to reach Sin City a whole lot faster.

Brightline West, a company that plans to connect Las Vegas and Los Angeles with high-speed train service, recently made progress to turn the project into reality. This includes the signing of a labor agreement with a railroad construction union and receiving government support for federal funding. 

The Brightline West service will start in San Bernardino, California, and makes a stop in Victor Valley before continuing to a final destination near the Las Vegas Strip. Brightline expects the project to debut in 2027.

The train service would operate at 186 mph over a 260-mile track, which would cut the drive time between the two cities in half, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The train may even be a faster option than flying too — flights take, on average, one hour and 15 minutes — after factoring in security and check-in times. 

The Brightline West map from Las Vegas to California

Courtesy of Brightline

Over 38 million tourists visited Las Vegas in 2022, which was up 20% from the previous year, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority. Before the pandemic, the city saw a decline in visitors from California, reported the Las Vegas Sun, but the new train could make it easier for those in Southern California to visit.

Government leaders in Nevada and California have voiced support for the project and are seeking $4 billion in federal funds to bring it to fruition, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “This project is a major priority because it will make southern Nevada more accessible to millions of visitors each year,” said U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, reported the Associated Press.

Once built, the Brightline West train plans to offer free onboard Wi-Fi, food, beverages, the ability to check in luggage, and other amenities.

Rendering of an aerial of the Brightline West Las Vegas station

Courtesy of Brightline

For a glimpse of what's to come, travelers can look to Florida where Brightline is putting the final touches on a new high-speed rail service that will ultimately connect Orlando to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. It recently unveiled the new Orlando Station at Orlando International Airport — the service is expected to begin this summer, with tickets starting at $79.  

“We’re proud to start this journey in Florida and rejuvenated in our belief that the time is now to accomplish this in other parts of the country,” Brightline CEO Mike Reininger said in a statement provided to T+L. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Adirondack chairs on a lawn at Cavallo Point
12 LGBTQ+-friendly Resorts in the U.S. and Caribbean for a Fun and Inclusive Getaway
Aerial of the Amtrak Crescent train
A New Amtrak Route Between Dallas and New York Could Be Closer Than You Think
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Cartagena, Old city and New City
The 18 Cheapest Places to Travel in 2023
Richard Branson
Richard Branson's New High-speed Trains Will Let You Visit Disney World and Miami in the Same Vacation (Video)
Brightline Green and Pink Trains Arrive, Orlando
The Train Connecting Miami and Orlando Just Got 2 New Sets of Cars — Which Arrived After a 3,000-mile Journey Across 10 States
Brightline, a speed train, in South Florida
This High-speed Train Connects Miami and West Palm Beach for the Perfect Florida Vacation
Joshua Trees in Joshua Tree National Park
How Joshua Tree Became an Artists' Haven — and One of California's Coolest Destinations
Aerial view of Cape Coral, Florida
9 Best Places to Live in Florida, According to Real Estate Experts
Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike adventure
31 Universal Orlando Rides, Ranked from Best to Worst
Las Vegas, aerial view at dusk of the The Strip
20 Birthday Trip Ideas for Every Type of Traveler
Big Sur Bixby Bridge, California at sunrise
10 Best Road Trips From Los Angeles
A sailboat off the coast of Malibu
3 Malibu Hotels That Make for the Perfect California Escape
The Getty, Los Angeles, California
27 of the Best Museums in the U.S.
Things to Do in Summer: national park
The Birth and Life of Yosemite's El Capitan
Million Dollar Highway in Colorado during winter
13 Beautiful Winter Drives Around the United States