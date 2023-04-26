This High-speed Train Will Take Travelers From Los Angeles to Las Vegas in 1.25 Hours

Travelers in the Los Angeles area may soon be able to reach Sin City a whole lot faster.



Brightline West, a company that plans to connect Las Vegas and Los Angeles with high-speed train service, recently made progress to turn the project into reality. This includes the signing of a labor agreement with a railroad construction union and receiving government support for federal funding.

The Brightline West service will start in San Bernardino, California, and makes a stop in Victor Valley before continuing to a final destination near the Las Vegas Strip. Brightline expects the project to debut in 2027.



The train service would operate at 186 mph over a 260-mile track, which would cut the drive time between the two cities in half, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The train may even be a faster option than flying too — flights take, on average, one hour and 15 minutes — after factoring in security and check-in times.



Courtesy of Brightline

Over 38 million tourists visited Las Vegas in 2022, which was up 20% from the previous year, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority. Before the pandemic, the city saw a decline in visitors from California, reported the Las Vegas Sun, but the new train could make it easier for those in Southern California to visit.

Government leaders in Nevada and California have voiced support for the project and are seeking $4 billion in federal funds to bring it to fruition, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “This project is a major priority because it will make southern Nevada more accessible to millions of visitors each year,” said U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, reported the Associated Press.



Once built, the Brightline West train plans to offer free onboard Wi-Fi, food, beverages, the ability to check in luggage, and other amenities.



Courtesy of Brightline

For a glimpse of what's to come, travelers can look to Florida where Brightline is putting the final touches on a new high-speed rail service that will ultimately connect Orlando to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. It recently unveiled the new Orlando Station at Orlando International Airport — the service is expected to begin this summer, with tickets starting at $79.



“We’re proud to start this journey in Florida and rejuvenated in our belief that the time is now to accomplish this in other parts of the country,” Brightline CEO Mike Reininger said in a statement provided to T+L.

