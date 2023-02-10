These Packing Cubes Fit ‘Perfectly’ Into Travelers’ Luggage — and They’re 30% Off at Nordstrom Right Now

Get the set of three that make packing “a lot more efficient.”

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 05:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Set of 3 Small Packing Cubes BRIGGS & RILEY
Photo:

Travel and Leisure / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Packing your suitcase is like mastering a 1,000-piece puzzle. Every item needs to fit perfectly in the designated rectangular space. Having an organized suitcase pre-travel is just the first step: It’s what happens to your belongings during your travels that really matters. Bags get tossed and smooshed, but having your items arranged neatly into packing cubes can mean the difference between a jumbled mess and a bag that looks the same at arrival as it did at home. Luckily, Nordstrom is having a sale right now on a set of packing cubes to help you accomplish that mission.

The Briggs & Riley set of three small packing cubes is currently 30 percent off, bringing the price down to just $41, which is lower than the price on both Amazon and the retailer’s site. The set includes a small 6.5-inch by 8.5-inch cube, a medium 8.5-inch by 13-inch cube, and another medium cube that’s double-sided and 4 inches deep (rather than the 3-inch depth of the other two).

Set of 3 Small Packing Cubes BRIGGS & RILEY

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $42 (originally $59)

The small set of packing cubes are sized to fit in a carry-on suitcase, but can be used to organize larger luggage, too. Each cube comes with a handle for easy access, while the double-sided cube offers zippered storage access on both sides. They’re also designed with a mesh front, making it easy for you to get a quick inside view of your belongings, plus a wrap-around zipper so access is a breeze.

As a bonus feature, one side of the medium double-sided cube has a PVC-lined compartment, which is ideal for separating wet and dry laundry — particularly handy when traveling with still-damp bathing suits — or for placing toiletries and protecting clothes from leaks.

Travelers highlighted how well the packing cubes helped to organize their luggage and eliminate the need to hunt for specific items, with one sharing they kept “all [their] personal belongings in place as [they] traveled overseas.” Another shopper noted that the packing cubes fit into their carry-on “perfectly,” while also saying they made “packing a lot more efficient.” 

Shoppers also noted the convenient features and design of the packing cubes. One reviewer who used them on a work trip “found them to be helpful in organizing small clothing items,” such as underwear and undershirts. They also like the “webbing so air can pass through” along with the double-sided cube with “plastic for storing anything wet.”

Give your suitcase an organizational boost with the Briggs & Riley set of three small packing cubes that are on sale for 30 percent off at Nordstrom. You can travel without worry about damaging your most valuable belongings. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Wantdo Women's Hooded Packable Ultra Light Weight Short Down Jacket tout
Shoppers Call This Down Jacket Their ‘New Favorite Travel Item’ — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet RFID Blocking Tout
This High-security Wallet Keeps Your Card Information Safe — and It’s Under $10
The 23 Best Travel Gifts T+L Editors Are Buying Loved Ones â and Themselves
The 24 Best Travel Gifts T+L Editors Are Buying Loved Ones — and Themselves
Related Articles
OEE Luggage Packing Organizers Packing Cubes Set Tout
These 'Magic' Flight Attendant-approved Packing Cubes Fit 2 Weeks' Worth of Winter Clothes
NEW YORK 3 Piece Set Wheel Luggage Set + 2 packing cubes
This 'Spacious' and 'Sturdy' 3-piece Luggage Set That Comes With Packing Cubes Is Finally Back in Stock
Target Travel Organizers Tout
These Travel Organizers ‘Hold Everything,’ and Right Now They’re Up to 50% Off at Target
bagsmart packing cubes tout
Travelers Say These Packing Cubes Are the 'Best on the Market' — and They Fit 3 Weeks' Worth of Clothes
Away Sale Roundup Tout
Run, Don't Walk to the Away Luggage Sale This Weekend — Tons of Editor-loved Favorites Are Up to 40% Off
Packing Cubes Test
The 8 Best Packing Cubes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Carry-On Luggage
Travelers Say This Underseat Carry-on Makes Going Through the Airport 'a Breeze' — and It’s Nearly 70% Off
Carry-on-luggage-test-briggs-riley-sympatico-domestic-expandable-spinner-22in-jthompson-1205
The 5 Best Briggs & Riley Luggage Pieces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
TravelWise Luggage Packing Organization Cubes 5 Pack Tout
Shoppers Say They ‘Never Travel Without’ This 5-piece Packing Cube Set — and It’s on Sale
Target Connectable Luggage Set Sale tout
This Connectable Hardside Luggage Set Comes With Built-in Packing Cubes — and It's $141 Off at Target
Amazon Long Weekend Sale Tout
Amazon’s Kicking Off the Long Weekend With Up to 60% Off Travel Gear and Accessories
best carry on travel bags
The 9 Best Carry-on Backpacks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
BANGE Travel Overnight Backpack 40-Liter Tout
This TSA-approved Carry-on Backpack With Custom Packing Cubes Is a Travel ‘Game Changer’
BriggsandRiley_BaselineRollingCabinBag_Green_002.JPG
We Tested More Than 1,300 Travel Products in 2022 and These Are Our Winners
The 6 Best Hanging Travel Organizers of 2022
The 6 Best Hanging Travel Organizers of 2023
The 9 Best Zipperless Luggage Pieces of 2022
The 9 Best Zipperless Luggage Pieces of 2023