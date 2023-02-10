These Packing Cubes Fit ‘Perfectly’ Into Travelers’ Luggage — and They’re 30% Off at Nordstrom Right Now

Packing your suitcase is like mastering a 1,000-piece puzzle. Every item needs to fit perfectly in the designated rectangular space. Having an organized suitcase pre-travel is just the first step: It’s what happens to your belongings during your travels that really matters. Bags get tossed and smooshed, but having your items arranged neatly into packing cubes can mean the difference between a jumbled mess and a bag that looks the same at arrival as it did at home. Luckily, Nordstrom is having a sale right now on a set of packing cubes to help you accomplish that mission.

The Briggs & Riley set of three small packing cubes is currently 30 percent off, bringing the price down to just $41, which is lower than the price on both Amazon and the retailer’s site. The set includes a small 6.5-inch by 8.5-inch cube, a medium 8.5-inch by 13-inch cube, and another medium cube that’s double-sided and 4 inches deep (rather than the 3-inch depth of the other two).



Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $42 (originally $59)

The small set of packing cubes are sized to fit in a carry-on suitcase, but can be used to organize larger luggage, too. Each cube comes with a handle for easy access, while the double-sided cube offers zippered storage access on both sides. They’re also designed with a mesh front, making it easy for you to get a quick inside view of your belongings, plus a wrap-around zipper so access is a breeze.

As a bonus feature, one side of the medium double-sided cube has a PVC-lined compartment, which is ideal for separating wet and dry laundry — particularly handy when traveling with still-damp bathing suits — or for placing toiletries and protecting clothes from leaks.

Travelers highlighted how well the packing cubes helped to organize their luggage and eliminate the need to hunt for specific items, with one sharing they kept “all [their] personal belongings in place as [they] traveled overseas.” Another shopper noted that the packing cubes fit into their carry-on “perfectly,” while also saying they made “packing a lot more efficient.”

Shoppers also noted the convenient features and design of the packing cubes. One reviewer who used them on a work trip “found them to be helpful in organizing small clothing items,” such as underwear and undershirts. They also like the “webbing so air can pass through” along with the double-sided cube with “plastic for storing anything wet.”

Give your suitcase an organizational boost with the Briggs & Riley set of three small packing cubes that are on sale for 30 percent off at Nordstrom. You can travel without worry about damaging your most valuable belongings.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.