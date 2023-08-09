This Breeze Airways Sale Has $39 Flights for Fall and Winter — but You’ll Have to Book Soon

Breeze Airways is looking ahead to colder weather with one-way fall and winter flights starting at just $39.

The sale, which is available on dozens of nonstop routes, must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 11 for travel from Aug. 30 through Jan. 9, 2024, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure.

The sale excludes travel on several blackout dates, including Sept. 4, from Nov. 16 through Nov. 28, and from Dec. 20 through Jan. 2, 2024. The sale also excludes travel from Las Vegas on Sundays or Mondays.

“Just two years in, Breeze now offers the most nonstop destinations in eight of our markets across the country,” David Neeleman, the airline’s founder and CEO, said in a statement provided to T+L. “With our great product and regular low fares, we can get you more places twice as fast for about [half] the price.”

Fly from Charleston to New Orleans, from Hartford to Pittsburgh, from Jacksonville to New Orleans, and more starting at just $39 one-way. Or for just $10 more, travelers can fly from Jacksonville to Providence, from Richmond to Hartford, and from Charleston to Pittsburgh.

Travelers looking to splurge can book a vacation to Las Vegas with flights starting at $99 from Jacksonville, Hartford, and Norfolk. And travelers hoping for a beach escape can hop over to Florida’s Vero Beach with flights starting at just $64 from Hartford.

Breeze Airways was founded in 2021 by former JetBlue founder Neeleman and has been rapidly expanding since, adding even more new routes for fall from popular destinations like Florida, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania.

The airline operates on a low-cost model with three fare options: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes the company’s newest product, Breeze Ascent. That comes with two checked bags, complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol, and access to in-seat AC power and USB and USB-C charging ports.

All flights come with no change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.