This Low-cost Airline's Entire Network Is 30% Off Right Now in Major Fall Flight Sale — and We Have the Promo Code

The Breeze Airlines sale ends on Aug. 24.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on August 22, 2023
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Photo:

Matt May/Getty Images

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways is welcoming the start of fall with its first-ever sitewide sale offering 30 percent off anywhere the airline flies.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 24, is available for travel from Sept. 5 through Dec. 19, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. To book, travelers must use the promo code “YOUDOYOU” at checkout.

“Fall has a unique charm and intrigue that asks us to slow down and take in the changing colors and cooler breezes,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Our 30 percent off ‘Take It Easy’ promotion is all about inspiring people to live their best lives by seeking out new experiences in our incredible destinations.”

The discount code, which will take 30 percent off the base fares on all routes Breeze flies, is not available to use from Nov. 16 through Nov. 28.

In addition to the sale, Breeze will give away a pair of roundtrip flights and national park tickets to one lucky traveler and their guest to tour the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia. The newest national park, which happens to be known for its amazing fall foliage, is reachable from Charleston, WV, where Breeze started flying to earlier this year.

Travelers can enter to win through the airline’s Instagram page.

Breeze Airways was founded in 2021 by former JetBlue founder David Neeleman and has been rapidly expanding since, adding even more new routes for fall from popular destinations like Florida, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania.

The airline operates on a low-cost model with three fare options: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes the company’s newest product, Breeze Ascent that comes with checked baggage, complimentary snacks and beverages, and in-seat AC power and USB and USB-C charging ports.

All of Breeze’s flights include no change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.

