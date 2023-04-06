Breeze Airways wants to help travelers fly in style with a new $1 upgrade promotion to a first class seat.

The promotion, which is available for new bookings made by 11:59 p.m. ET on April 10, will allow travelers to upgrade from a “Nicer” ticket to the company’s “Nicest” fare bundle for just $1 more, the airline told Travel + Leisure. Breeze offers three tiers of seating: “Nice” (the cheapest option), “Nicer,” and “Nicest.”

"Our Nicest fare bundle includes a First Class style seat and two pieces of checked luggage, along with other benefits like more BreezePoints and priority boarding," Breeze founder and CEO David Neeleman told T+L. "For just $1 more than our Nicer fare bundle, it's a real bargain!"

The promotion is valid on travel from April 4 through Nov. 14 for nonstop flights on select routes.

Breeze, which was first created in 2021 by former JetBlue founder Neeleman and recently named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by T+L readers, offers its premium seats on its Airbus A220 fleet. The first class seats include 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width, a footrest, and in-seat AC power and USB/C ports.

The ‘Nicest’ fare bundle also comes with two free checked bags, as well as complimentary snacks and drinks. No matter the fare class, Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.

In addition to the upgrade, Breeze is putting nearly 100 routes on sale from 36 different cities with one-way fares starting at just $29. The sale, which also must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on April 10, is valid for travel from April 19 through May 23.

“We hope travelers enjoy all the little things that make Breeze a great choice,” Neeleman said in a statement about the sale.

Blackout dates, which vary by destination, do apply.