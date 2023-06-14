This Airline Sale Has One-way Tickets to Great U.S. Summer Destinations — Starting at $31

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways is gusting into summer with a flight sale that has one-way fares starting at just $31.

The “Summer Blockbuster” sale, which the airline shared with Travel + Leisure, has big savings on flights booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on June 19. The sale is valid on travel from July 5 through Aug. 8 on 83 routes from 33 cities crisscrossing the country.

The sale comes as summer travel is officially in high gear with international flights costing nearly 40 percent more compared to last summer.

“This summer promotion will thrill travelers of all ages and feature some of the biggest stars in our network along with the most anticipated fares of the season,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways' president, said in a statement shared with T+L. “We know our guests will love creating their own adventures this summer and we can’t wait to be a part of their story.”

Fly between Las Vegas and San Bernardino, California, starting at just $31 each way. Or fly between Charleston and destinations like Louisville, Orlando, West Palm Beach, and the other Charleston in West Virginia at just $45 each way.

Travelers can also splurge on a cross-country trip from Richmond, Virginia, to San Francisco starting at just $139 each way, or from Phoenix all the way to Hartford, Connecticut, starting at $119 each way.

The sale excludes travel from Portland, Maine; Orlando; Phoenix; Las Vegas; and Los Angeles on Sundays and Mondays.

Breeze Airways, created in 2021 by former JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has been quickly expanding in recent months, adding new cities and new routes. The budget airline offers travelers the option of three affordable price bundles: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest." These tiers include the company’s recently-announced Breeze Ascent product, which allows passengers to bring two checked bags and offers them complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

