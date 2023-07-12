Snag Flights Across the U.S. for As Low As $29 With Breeze Airways’ Latest Summer Sale

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways wants to help travelers book a last minute summer getaway with a new sale that has flights starting at just $29 one way.

The “Stretch it Out” sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 17, is available for travel from Aug. 9 through Aug. 29, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid on more than 90 different routes from 30 cities.

“Summer vacations are what memories are made of but, with one in four people saying that inflation is making travel too expensive, those coveted vacations can quickly move to the bottom of the list,” Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in a statement provided to T+L. “Luckily Breeze is making vacation dreams a reality with sale fares starting from just $29… Breeze is giving our Guests the best possible option for stretching out their dollars this summer.”

Travelers can fly from Charleston to Cincinnati for just $29, or fly from New Orleans to Savannah and from Phoenix to Provo, UT, starting at just $35. For a bit more, travelers can fly from Hartford, CT, to Charleston, from Jacksonville to New Orleans, from Louisville to Raleigh, and more starting at just $45 one-way.

And travelers hoping to fly cross-country can splurge on a ticket from Los Angeles to Providence, RI, starting at just $145 one-way, or from Las Vegas to Fort Myers, FL, starting at just $110 one-way.

The sale excludes travel from Las Vegas and Portland, Maine, on Sundays and Mondays.

In addition to the low fares, Breeze is allowing travelers to upgrade to its “Nicest” fare class for just $1 more than the “Nicer” fare class. The “Nicest” fare includes the company’s recently-announced Breeze Ascent in which travelers can bring two checked bags, receive complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol, and have access to in-seat AC power and USB and USB-C charging ports.

The upgrade promotion is valid on nonstop flights and select routes booked between 4 p.m. ET on July 11 through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 13 and is valid on travel through Jan. 9, 2024.

Breeze was first created in 2021 by former JetBlue founder David Neeleman and has been rapidly expanding since, adding new cities and new routes across the country.