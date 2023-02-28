Breeze Airways' Spring Sale Has Flights Starting at $29 — When to Book

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways is putting every city it flies to on sale for spring with fares starting at just $29 for travel in April and May.

The airline’s “Fresh Take: Spring Break” sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on March 5, is valid on travel from April 4 through May 23, Breeze shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is available on Breeze’s entire network of 51 routes flying from 34 different cities.

“Spring Break is a time for the ultimate family getaway and Breeze is the ideal solution for a fun family-friendly vacation,” David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, said in a statement shared with T+L. “With our free family seating and no change or cancellation fees, what better time to make the most of the change of seasons by getting a fresh take on travel to fun destinations this April and May.”

For just $29 each way, travelers can fly between Charleston and Cincinnati, between Jacksonville and New Orleans, between New Orleans and Savannah, and between Las Vegas and San Bernardino.

For a bit more, East Coast travelers can also escape to Sin City from Hartford starting at just $89 each way, from Syracuse starting at just $110 each way, and from Fort Myers also starting at just $110 each way. And travelers hoping to soak up some late spring skiing can head to Salt Lake City starting at just $35 each way from Phoenix and $39 each way from San Francisco.

Breeze Airways was created in 2021 by JetBlue founder Neeleman and was recently named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by T+L readers. The carrier, which has been expanding, offers travelers the option of three price bundles: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes a first class seat on the airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft. The airline has ordered an additional 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft to add to its fleet.

Additionally, Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.