Breeze Airways' Spring Sale Has Flights Starting at $29 — When to Book

The airline’s “Fresh Take: Spring Break” sale must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on March 5.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023
Breeze Airways plane
Photo: Courtesy of Breeze Airways

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways is putting every city it flies to on sale for spring with fares starting at just $29 for travel in April and May.

The airline’s “Fresh Take: Spring Break” sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on March 5, is valid on travel from April 4 through May 23, Breeze shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is available on Breeze’s entire network of 51 routes flying from 34 different cities.

“Spring Break is a time for the ultimate family getaway and Breeze is the ideal solution for a fun family-friendly vacation,” David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, said in a statement shared with T+L. “With our free family seating and no change or cancellation fees, what better time to make the most of the change of seasons by getting a fresh take on travel to fun destinations this April and May.”

For just $29 each way, travelers can fly between Charleston and Cincinnati, between Jacksonville and New Orleans, between New Orleans and Savannah, and between Las Vegas and San Bernardino.

For a bit more, East Coast travelers can also escape to Sin City from Hartford starting at just $89 each way, from Syracuse starting at just $110 each way, and from Fort Myers also starting at just $110 each way. And travelers hoping to soak up some late spring skiing can head to Salt Lake City starting at just $35 each way from Phoenix and $39 each way from San Francisco

Breeze Airways was created in 2021 by JetBlue founder Neeleman and was recently named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by T+L readers. The carrier, which has been expanding, offers travelers the option of three price bundles: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes a first class seat on the airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft. The airline has ordered an additional 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft to add to its fleet.

Additionally, Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Breeze airways plane
Breeze Airways Is Celebrating the Launch of 22 New Routes With a $39 Flight Sale — What to Know
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze Airways Just Added More Travel Dates to Its $29 Flight Sale
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze Airways Is Offering $29 Flights — but You’ll Have to Book by Thursday
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze's February Sale Has Flights Starting at Just $29
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze Airways' Black Friday Sale Has First-class Tickets for Just $1 More Than Economy — How to Book
A Spirit Airlines airplane flying through blue sky and clouds
Spirit's Valentine's Day Sale Has $44 Flights Until Tomorrow
A Breeze airways plane
Breeze Airways Has $29 Flights From Phoenix to Celebrate New Routes
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
This Low-cost Airline Is Adding More Routes in the U.S. — Here’s Where
Breeze Airways plane
Breeze Airways Will Soon Launch Over a Dozen New Routes Across the U.S. — With Fares As Low As $39
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX-8 on an airport tarmac
Southwest Is Putting Flights on Sale Following Holiday Week Chaos — and Fares Start at $49
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Starting at Less than $50 — but You'll have to Book Fast
A a321 Frontier Airlines airplane in flight
Frontier Has 1 Million Seats on Sale Starting at Just $19 — but You’ll Have to Book Fast
Spirit Plane
Spirit Airlines' Latest Sale Has Flights for Just $39 Each Way — but You’ll Have to Book Fast
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 arrives at Los Angeles international Airport
Southwest’s Winter Sale Has Fares As Low As $29 — but You’ll Have to Book by Tomorrow
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from LAX Los Angeles, California.
Frontier Just Put a Million Tickets on Sale Starting at Only $19
JetBlue Airways plane
JetBlue Is Having a Sale With Fares Starting As Low As $39 Each Way — Here's How to Book