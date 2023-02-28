News Breeze Airways' Spring Sale Has Flights Starting at $29 — When to Book The airline’s “Fresh Take: Spring Break” sale must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on March 5. By Alison Fox Alison Fox Instagram Twitter Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on February 28, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Breeze Airways Low-cost airline Breeze Airways is putting every city it flies to on sale for spring with fares starting at just $29 for travel in April and May. The airline’s “Fresh Take: Spring Break” sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on March 5, is valid on travel from April 4 through May 23, Breeze shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is available on Breeze’s entire network of 51 routes flying from 34 different cities. “Spring Break is a time for the ultimate family getaway and Breeze is the ideal solution for a fun family-friendly vacation,” David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, said in a statement shared with T+L. “With our free family seating and no change or cancellation fees, what better time to make the most of the change of seasons by getting a fresh take on travel to fun destinations this April and May.” For just $29 each way, travelers can fly between Charleston and Cincinnati, between Jacksonville and New Orleans, between New Orleans and Savannah, and between Las Vegas and San Bernardino. For a bit more, East Coast travelers can also escape to Sin City from Hartford starting at just $89 each way, from Syracuse starting at just $110 each way, and from Fort Myers also starting at just $110 each way. And travelers hoping to soak up some late spring skiing can head to Salt Lake City starting at just $35 each way from Phoenix and $39 each way from San Francisco. Breeze Airways was created in 2021 by JetBlue founder Neeleman and was recently named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by T+L readers. The carrier, which has been expanding, offers travelers the option of three price bundles: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes a first class seat on the airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft. The airline has ordered an additional 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft to add to its fleet. Additionally, Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit