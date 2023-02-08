Breeze Airways Just Added Another More Travel Dates to Its $29 Flight Sale

Travelers must book by Feb. 13.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Published on February 8, 2023
Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is expanding its February sale to March, adding new dates and new routes with fares starting at just $29.

The airline, which launched its “Get Off The Couch” sale last week, has now expanded it for travel through March 7 and then again for travel from March 22 through March 31, Breeze shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale must now be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 13. 

“We’ve had such a great reaction to our February ‘Get Off the Couch’ sale that we just had to extend it,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president, said in a statement shared with T+L. “March, afterall, is also a great time to get up and explore new destinations and experiences.”

The sale is valid on 86 different routes from 33 cities across the country. Fly between Charleston and Cincinnati, between Jacksonville and New Orleans, between Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, and more starting at just $29 each way, or fly all the way across the country from Westchester in New York to Los Angeles starting at just $99 each way. 

The sale is not valid on travel from New Orleans, Las Vegas, Palm Beach, and Vero Beach on Sundays or Mondays, or from Sarasota on Saturdays. The sale excludes travel from New Orleans from Feb. 9 through Feb. 14.

Breeze Airways, which was created in 2021 by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, was recently named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by T+L readers and offers travelers the option of three price bundles: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes a first class seat on the airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft.

The airline has ordered 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft to add to its fleet.

The carrier also doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.

