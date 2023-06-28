This Low-cost Carrier Is Celebrating Its New Routes to Florida With a $39 Flight Sale — When to Book

Breeze Airways is adding new routes to Tampa, Orlando, and more.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023
Tampa Florida skyline at sunset,
Photo:

dszc/Getty Images

Breeze Airways continues to expand with new routes this fall from Florida, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and more.

Starting Sept. 22, Breeze will launch flights between Orlando and New Orleans, and between New Orleans and Tulsa, OK, on Mondays and Fridays, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. Then on Oct. 4, Breeze will add flights between Tampa and Charleston, WV, on Wednesdays and Saturdays; on Oct. 5, the airline will add a new nonstop route between Tampa and Pittsburgh on Thursdays and Sundays; and on Oct. 6, the airline will add flights between Tampa and Columbus, OH, on Mondays and Fridays.

To celebrate the new routes, the low-cost airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $39. To take advantage, flights must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 3 for travel by Jan. 8, 2024.

“Breeze continues to grow, adding new routes this summer and beyond – including these new destinations from seven cities this fall,” David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, said in a statement shared with T+L. “And the fares start from just $39 to some of our most popular destinations.”

Each of the new routes will be operated on Breeze’s fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Breeze was first created in 2021 by former JetBlue founder Neeleman and has been rapidly expanding since, adding new cities and new routes across the country.

The airline offers travelers the choice of three fare options: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes the company’s recently-announced Breeze Ascent. Travelers who book Breeze Ascent can bring two checked bags and will receive complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol, as well as have access to in-seat AC power and USB and USB-C charging ports.  

The airline currently flies both Embraer 190/195 aircraft and Airbus A220-300 aircraft (and has ordered dozens more).

Breeze also doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
An airplane flying above downtown Los Angeles
Breeze Airways' $39 Flight Sale Has Tickets to Los Angeles, Charleston, Fort Myers, and More
A Breeze airways plane
Breeze Airways Is Celebrating the Launch of 22 New Routes With a $39 Flight Sale — What to Know
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze Airways Just Added More Travel Dates to Its $29 Flight Sale
A Breeze airways plane
Breeze Airways Has $29 Flights From Phoenix to Celebrate New Routes
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
This Low-cost Airline Is Adding More Routes in the U.S. — Here’s Where
Breeze Airways plane
Breeze Airways Will Soon Launch Over a Dozen New Routes Across the U.S. — With Fares As Low As $39
A Breeze Airways plane taxies to its gate at the San Bernardino International Airport
This Airline Sale Has One-way Tickets to Great U.S. Summer Destinations — Starting at $31
A Breeze Airways plane taxies to its gate at the San Bernardino International Airport
Breeze Airways' Latest Sale Has Flights As Low As $34 — When to Book
An Alaska Airlines airplane in flight
Alaska Airlines Launches New Routes to Palm Springs, Miami, More
Beautiful sunrise in Maine at Portland Lighthouse
This Low-cost Airline Is Launching New Flights to North Carolina and Maine From New York — and They Start at Just $49
Rome, Italy
This Low-cost Carrier Just Launched a $249 Flight From New York to Rome
A Breeze Airways plane taxies to its gate at the San Bernardino International Airport
Score an Upgrade to First Class on Breeze Airways for $1 — but You’ll Have to Book Soon
Breeze Airways plane
Breeze Airways' Spring Sale Has Flights Starting at $29 — When to Book
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze Airways Has a New 'Charleston to Charleston' Route — Here's What to Know
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze Airways Is Offering $29 Flights — but You’ll Have to Book by Thursday
A Spirit Airlines airplane flying through blue sky and clouds
Spirit's Latest Sale Has Flights to Miami, New Orleans, and More for As Low As $48 — and No Blackout Dates