This Low-cost Carrier Is Celebrating Its New Routes to Florida With a $39 Flight Sale — When to Book

Breeze Airways continues to expand with new routes this fall from Florida, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and more.

Starting Sept. 22, Breeze will launch flights between Orlando and New Orleans, and between New Orleans and Tulsa, OK, on Mondays and Fridays, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. Then on Oct. 4, Breeze will add flights between Tampa and Charleston, WV, on Wednesdays and Saturdays; on Oct. 5, the airline will add a new nonstop route between Tampa and Pittsburgh on Thursdays and Sundays; and on Oct. 6, the airline will add flights between Tampa and Columbus, OH, on Mondays and Fridays.

To celebrate the new routes, the low-cost airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $39. To take advantage, flights must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 3 for travel by Jan. 8, 2024.

“Breeze continues to grow, adding new routes this summer and beyond – including these new destinations from seven cities this fall,” David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, said in a statement shared with T+L. “And the fares start from just $39 to some of our most popular destinations.”

Each of the new routes will be operated on Breeze’s fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Breeze was first created in 2021 by former JetBlue founder Neeleman and has been rapidly expanding since, adding new cities and new routes across the country.

The airline offers travelers the choice of three fare options: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes the company’s recently-announced Breeze Ascent. Travelers who book Breeze Ascent can bring two checked bags and will receive complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol, as well as have access to in-seat AC power and USB and USB-C charging ports.

The airline currently flies both Embraer 190/195 aircraft and Airbus A220-300 aircraft (and has ordered dozens more).

Breeze also doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.

