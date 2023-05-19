Breeze Airways' $39 Flight Sale Has Tickets to Los Angeles, Charleston, Fort Myers, and More

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways launched dozens of new and returning nonstop routes this week in time for summer.t

The 37 routes, which criss-cross the country, bring travelers from Florida to Connecticut, from Los Angeles to Rhode Island, from Maine to Charleston, and beyond, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. And to celebrate, the airline is launching flights starting at just $39 each way.

“The Breeze network is part of the NLCC [Nice Low Cost Carrier] ‘secret sauce,’” Breeze Founder and CEO David Neeleman said in a statement provided to T+L. “Our unique point-to-point structure means we get Guests to their destination in half the time for half the cost.”

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 26, is valid on travel from May 31 through Nov. 14, excluding travel from June 28 to July 10 and from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4.

Fly between Charleston, SC, and Charleston, WV, starting at just $39 each way, or fly between Richmond, VA, and Cincinnati, OH, on a seasonal route for summer starting at just $49 each way. Customers can also travel between Providence and Richmond on the seasonal summer route starting at just $50 each way, from New York-Islip to Pittsburgh on that seasonal summer route for the same starting price, or between Norfolk, VA, and Syracuse starting at just $54 each way.

The airline also offers deals on cross-country routes with a trip between Los Angeles and Providence starting at just $149 each way.

The low-cost routes are a welcome sight for vacationers since summer travel is expected to be very expensive this year. In fact, international prices overall are up nearly 40 percent compared to last summer and airfare to both Europe and Asia costs as much as it has in five years.

Breeze, which was first created in 2021 by former JetBlue founder Neeleman, has been rapidly expanding in recent months, adding new cities and new routes.

The airline offers travelers the option of three price bundles: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes the company’s newly-announced Breeze Ascent product. Breeze Ascent allows passengers to bring two checked bags and offers them complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.