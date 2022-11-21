Breeze Airways Has $29 Flights From Phoenix to Celebrate New Routes

The low-cost carrier added new service to and from Phoenix over the weekend, and is celebrating with flights starting as low as $29.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Updated on November 21, 2022
A Breeze airways plane
Photo: Courtesy of Breeze Airways

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways added new service to and from Phoenix over the weekend, and is celebrating with flights starting as low as $29. 

Breeze Airways, which was created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman and first launched last year, added twice-weekly service from Phoenix to Charleston and to Provo, UT, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new routes are in advance of a larger expansion planned for February 2023.

“Breeze always seeks to connect cities which have previously had no nonstop service” Breeze’s President Tom Doxey said in a statement shared with T+L. “We’re excited to connect Sky Harbor with five fantastic destinations nonstop, as well as adding one-stop BreezeThru flight to New Orleans.”

In February, the airline will then add service from Phoenix to Hartford, CT, to Richmond, VA, to Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR, and to New Orleans.

To celebrate the new routes, customers can snag flights between Phoenix and Provo starting at just $29 each way, and flights between Phoenix and Charleston starting at just $89 one-way. Promotional fares must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 23 for travel between Jan. 5, 2023, and Feb. 28, 2023.

The sale fares to Charleston are valid on Mondays and Wednesdays. The sale fares to Provo are valid on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, while the sale fares from Provo to Phoenix are valid on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Breeze Airways was recently named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by T+L readers and offers travelers the option of three price bundles: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes a first class seat on the airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft. The carrier currently flies Embraer 195 e-jets and the A220.

Breeze offers a standard economy seat pitch of 30 to 31 inches, depending on the aircraft. The carrier also doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.

