Breeze Airways Is Offering $29 Flights — but You’ll Have to Book by Thursday

Breeze Airways is ushering in the new year with a January sale with fares starting as low as $29 each way.

The low-cost airline is putting dozens of “bucket list” routes on sale for winter travel, Breeze shared with Travel + Leisure. Flights must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 5 and is valid on travel from Jan. 11 through Feb. 14.

“As we welcome in the new year, what better way to celebrate 2023 than with an easy, fun, and affordable trip,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president, said in a statement shared with T+L. “As Guests around the nation plan their ‘2023 Travel Bucket List,’ we have put 68 routes on sale to make 31 destinations even easier to reach.”

For just $29 each way, travelers can fly between Las Vegas and Salt Lake City for an epic ski trip, or for just $10 more, travelers can fly between Charleston and Columbus, Fort Myers, New Orleans, and more.

Splurge on a trip to Phoenix with flights from Connecticut starting at just $99 each way, or head down to Savannah from Westchester County in New York starting at just $49 each way.

The sale is not valid on travel on Sundays or Mondays from New Orleans, Las Vegas, West Palm Beach, or Vero Beach, or valid on travel to or from New Orleans from Feb. 9 through Feb. 14.

Breeze Airways, which was created in 2021 by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, was recently named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by T+L readers and offers travelers the option of three price bundles: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes a first class seat on the airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft. The carrier also currently flies Embraer 195 e-jets.

Breeze offers a standard economy seat pitch of 30 to 31 inches, depending on the aircraft. The carrier also doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.