Breeze Airways Is Celebrating the Launch of 22 New Routes With a $39 Flight Sale — What to Know

Breeze Airways is expanding across the country, adding a new destination in Maine along with 22 new nonstop routes throughout its network.

The low-cost airline, which was created in 2021 by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, will add service to Portland, Maine for the first time on May 17, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The carrier will fly nonstop to four cities from Portland: Charleston, Tampa, Norfolk, and Pittsburgh.

Breeze will also add nearly two dozen new routes, bringing its total network to 143 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 states, according to the airline.



To celebrate the new routes, the airline is offering introductory fares starting as low as $39 one-way. To take advantage of the promotion, travelers must book their flight by 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 20, and travel by Sept. 5.

“Here we grow again,” Neeleman, who serves as Breeze’s chief executive officer, said in a statement shared with T+L. “Portland is our first Maine destination and a great addition to the route network. We’re always looking for new routes that people are traveling today but can’t get there nonstop. So, at Breeze, we’ll get you there twice as fast for about half the price!”



The airline’s new nonstop routes include service from Fort Myers to both Hartford and Providence, service from Jacksonville to Los Angeles, seasonal service from New Orleans to Hartford, service from Orlando to Providence, and more.

Breeze, which was recently named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by T+L readers, offers travelers the option of three price bundles: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes a first class seat on the airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft. The airline has ordered an additional 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft to add to its fleet.



In addition, Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.