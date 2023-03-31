Breeze Airways Has a New 'Charleston to Charleston' Route — Here's What to Know

And no, it is not a mistake.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Photo:

Matt May/Getty Images

Breeze Airways will soon fly from Charleston … to Charleston.

And no, the route isn’t just a giant loop. The carrier told Travel + Leisure it will fly about 472 miles from Charleston, South Carolina, to Charleston, West Virginia. The new flights, which launch on May 31, will operate twice a week during the summer on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“With our new ‘Charleston to Charleston’ service, we’ll connect the West Virginia and South Carolina cities for the very first time,” David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, said in a statement provided to T+L. “I know our South Carolina [passengers] will love the scenic mountain beauty and recreational opportunities of the Appalachian, mid-Atlantic, and southeastern regions. And West Virginia guests will enjoy getting to know Breeze’s affordability, flexibility, and family-friendly policies, like free family seating.”

Additionally, the airline is launching year-round service from Charleston, West Virginia, to Orlando, Florida on May 31. That flight will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays as well. Overall, Breeze plans to operate flights to five different destinations from the West Virginia city in the next two years.

Neeleman called the city a “great fit for Breeze’s business model,” which looks “to fill the gaps left by larger carriers in midsized markets.”

Breeze — first created in 2021 by Neeleman, who also founded JetBlue — is a low-cost carrier. It offers travelers three tiers of seating: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest.” The airline also doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.

Breeze, which was recently named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by T+L readers, has been expanding its routes, adding new destinations across its network. It also ordered an additional 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft to add to its fleet.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Breeze airways plane
Breeze Airways Is Celebrating the Launch of 22 New Routes With a $39 Flight Sale — What to Know
Breeze Airways plane
Breeze Airways' Spring Sale Has Flights Starting at $29 — When to Book
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze Airways Just Added More Travel Dates to Its $29 Flight Sale
A Breeze airways plane
Breeze Airways Has $29 Flights From Phoenix to Celebrate New Routes
Delta x LAX new terminal 3, nine gates
Delta Route From Los Angeles to London Returns This Weekend — What to Know
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze Airways Is Offering $29 Flights — but You’ll Have to Book by Thursday
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze's February Sale Has Flights Starting at Just $29
Exterior of Singapore Airlines plane
This Airline Has Been Voted the No. 1 in the World for 27 Years in a Row
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
This Low-cost Airline Is Adding More Routes in the U.S. — Here’s Where
Norse Atlantic Airways
This Low-cost Airline Has Flights to Europe for As Low As $139 — When to Book
Breeze Airways plane
Breeze Airways Will Soon Launch Over a Dozen New Routes Across the U.S. — With Fares As Low As $39
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze Airways' Black Friday Sale Has First-class Tickets for Just $1 More Than Economy — How to Book
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
I Spent an Extra $41 to Fly First Class on Breeze Airways — Here's How It Went
Interior economy section of Emirates airline
These Airlines Have the Most Luxurious Economy Seats
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
Southwest to Add New Routes to the Caribbean, Mexico, More This Fall
A Spirit Airlines airplane flying through clouds
Spirit Airlines Pi Day Sale Has $49 Flights Across the U.S. — but You'll Have to Book Soon