Breeze Airways Has a New 'Charleston to Charleston' Route — Here's What to Know

Breeze Airways will soon fly from Charleston … to Charleston.

And no, the route isn’t just a giant loop. The carrier told Travel + Leisure it will fly about 472 miles from Charleston, South Carolina, to Charleston, West Virginia. The new flights, which launch on May 31, will operate twice a week during the summer on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“With our new ‘Charleston to Charleston’ service, we’ll connect the West Virginia and South Carolina cities for the very first time,” David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, said in a statement provided to T+L. “I know our South Carolina [passengers] will love the scenic mountain beauty and recreational opportunities of the Appalachian, mid-Atlantic, and southeastern regions. And West Virginia guests will enjoy getting to know Breeze’s affordability, flexibility, and family-friendly policies, like free family seating.”

Additionally, the airline is launching year-round service from Charleston, West Virginia, to Orlando, Florida on May 31. That flight will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays as well. Overall, Breeze plans to operate flights to five different destinations from the West Virginia city in the next two years.



Neeleman called the city a “great fit for Breeze’s business model,” which looks “to fill the gaps left by larger carriers in midsized markets.”

Breeze — first created in 2021 by Neeleman, who also founded JetBlue — is a low-cost carrier. It offers travelers three tiers of seating: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest.” The airline also doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.

Breeze, which was recently named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by T+L readers, has been expanding its routes, adding new destinations across its network. It also ordered an additional 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft to add to its fleet.