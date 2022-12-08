This Low-cost Airline Is Adding More Routes in the U.S. — Here’s Where

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways is continuing to grow, adding new routes across the country that connect smaller airports.

The carrier will add several new direct flights to its network between cities in Ohio, California, Rhode Island, Florida, and more, starting as soon as February, Breeze Airways shared with Travel + Leisure. The airline will also add several other “BreezeThru” routes in which the flight stops at a connecting airport, but travelers don’t have to leave the plane during that connection.

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of Seriously Nice service,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president, said in a statement shared with T+L. “Today we’re excited to connect the dots between 14 of our existing cities with 15 more nonstops and 7 new BreezeThru routes, with fares as low as $39 one way.”

New direct routes include service between Cincinnati (which the airline announced in October as a new city) and both Orange County and Providence starting March 30, as well as service between Columbus and Orange County starting March 29 and between Columbus and Raleigh-Durham starting May 18.

The carrier will also add service between Jacksonville and Raleigh-Durham starting May 18, and between Orange County and Pittsburgh starting March 31. This Spring, Breeze will start flying between Raleigh-Durham and Richmond, Va.

The airline will add BreezeThru service between cities like Hartford, Conn., and Jacksonville, and between San Francisco and Tampa.

This is the latest expansion for the airline created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman. Breeze, which was recently named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by T+L readers, offers travelers the option of three price bundles: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes a first class seat on the airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft. The carrier currently flies Embraer 195 e-jets, Embraer E190s, and the A220.

Breeze offers a standard economy seat pitch of 30 to 31 inches, depending on the aircraft. The carrier also doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.