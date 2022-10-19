Regional Airline Breeze Will Soon Fly to 15 New Cities Across the U.S. — With Fares As Low As $39

The new cities include Vero Beach, Fla. and Cincinnati, Ohio.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Updated on October 19, 2022
Breeze Airways plane
Photo: Courtesy of Breeze Airways

New low-cost airline Breeze Airways is expanding, adding flights to more than a dozen cities around the country, including a brand-new city in Florida.

The carrier is adding routes from 15 cities across the United States for next year, Breeze shared with Travel + Leisure, bringing its total nonstop routes to 99 between 33 cities in 19 states. As part of its expansion, the airline will add two new cities to its roster: Vero Beach, Fla., and Cincinnati, Ohio.

“Breeze provides fast, efficient, and affordable air service between underserved city pairs,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president, said in a statement provided to T+L. “We’re excited to introduce two new cities to our national route network, as we add routes from 15 cities.”

When it comes to Vero Beach, the airline will fly from Hartford, Conn., and from Westchester County, NY, with flights starting at just $79 beginning in February 2023. The airline will also fly from Cincinnati to Charleston and San Francisco with flights starting at just $39 starting in February 2023.

In addition to the new cities, Breeze is adding service to smaller cities across the country — cities that make for a great small-town post-holiday escape. Starting in February, the airline will add several new routes, including from Hartford to Phoenix and to San Bernardino from Las Vegas to San Bernardino and from Phoenix to Richmond.

In March, Breeze will introduce several more routes, including from Charleston to Tulsa and to Huntsville; as well as Orlando to Akron-Canton.

Breeze Airways, which was recently named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by T+L readers, was created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman. The airline first launched last year with 39 routes between 16 cities.

Travelers are given the option of three price bundles: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes a first class seat on the airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft. The carrier currently flies Embraer 195 e-jets and the A220, and has ordered 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Breeze offers a standard economy seat pitch of 30 to 31 inches, depending on the aircraft. The carrier also doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.

