Breeze Airlines Is Celebrating New Routes to Florida With a $39 Flight Sale — When to Book

Breeze Airways will add nearly a dozen new routes from Florida this fall, and is celebrating with one-way flights starting at just $39.

The low-cost airline will add nine new routes from Fort Myers to Louisville, New Orleans, Norfolk, Pittsburgh, Raleigh-Durham, Richmond, VA, Syracuse, and Akron-Canton and Columbus in Ohio. The airline will also add new service from Providence to both Jacksonville and Vero Beach, the airline told Travel + Leisure.

“Snowbirds take note!” David Neeleman, the founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Breeze is adding 11 new routes to the Sunshine State. Breeze now offers 58 nonstop routes from 28 cities to seven Florida destinations! That’s a lot of beach this winter.”

Each of the new routes from Fort Myers will be operated on a winter and spring seasonal basis.

To celebrate the new routes, Breeze will offer travelers the chance to book a ticket starting at just $39 one-way. To take advantage, travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 24 and travel by Jan. 9, 2024. The sale includes blackout dates from Nov. 18 to Nov. 27 and from Dec. 21 to Jan. 8, 2024.

Breeze, which was started by former JetBlue founder Neeleman in 2021, has been rapidly expanding since, including most recently adding even more new routes for fall from Florida, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and more. The airline flies both Embraer 190/195 aircraft and Airbus A220-300 aircraft and operates on a low-cost model, allowing customers to choose between three fare options: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest.”

Most recently, the airline introduced its newest product, Breeze Ascent, which includes two checked bags, complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol, and access to in-seat AC power and USB and USB-C charging ports.

While the airline has continued to add new cities, Neeleman told T+L Breeze will start to focus even more on adding more frequencies from the cities it already serves.