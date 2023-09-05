Breeze Airways' Entire Network of Flights Is 50% Off Right Now — and We Have the Promo Code

The sale must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 7.

Published on September 5, 2023
Breeze Airways is celebrating the start of fall with half-off flights across its network, marking the low-cost airline’s biggest-ever sale.

The sale, which offers 50 percent off the base fare, must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 7 for travel through March 7, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The “Make It Happen” sale is valid on both one-way and roundtrip flights on any of the airline’s routes.

To book, travelers must use the promo code “IMGAME50” at checkout.

“What better way to celebrate the change in seasons than with a change in scenery – especially when it comes at a fifty-percent discount,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president, said in a statement. “Not only is this our biggest promotion ever, but it’s offered on 100-percent of our routes giving travelers the ability to create a fall, winter or spring travel gameplan that meets their needs.”

The promotion excludes travel on certain blackout dates from Nov. 16 through Nov. 28 and from Dec. 21 through Jan. 8, 2024.

This sale comes just weeks after Breeze launched its first-ever site-wide sale last month.

The current sale also comes as Breeze extended its schedule through April 30, 2024. In total, the airline, which was founded in 2021 by former JetBlue founder David Neeleman, flies to 35 different cities in 21 states.

Since its start, Breeze has rapidly expanded, adding more new routes for fall from popular destinations like Florida, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania. The airline is also focusing on adding more frequencies from the cities it already serves.

Breeze operates a low-cost model with three fare options: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes the company’s newest product, Breeze Ascent, that comes with checked baggage, complimentary snacks and beverages, and in-seat AC power and USB and USB-C charging ports.

Breeze doesn’t charge any change or cancellation fees for any of its flights up to 15 minutes before departure.

