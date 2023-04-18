This Low-cost Airline Is Launching New Flights to North Carolina and Maine From New York — and They Start at Just $49

Just in time for summer.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on April 18, 2023
Beautiful sunrise in Maine at Portland Lighthouse
Photo:

Michael Ver Sprill/Getty Images

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways is adding a new pair of cheap flights from New York to both North Carolina and Maine — just in time for summer.

First, the airline will add a nonstop flight from Islip’s Long Island MacArthur Airport to Portland, Maine, starting on June 28, reps for Breeze shared with Travel + Leisure. The route will be seasonal for the summer and fares will start at just $49 one-way. 

Then on June 29, Breeze will launch a year-round route from Long Island to Raleigh-Durham, N.C. Fares for that flight will start at $59 one-way.

Passengers travel through Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina

Daniel SLIM/Getty Images

In addition to the newly announced flights, Breeze will also start flying to both Richmond, VA, and Pittsburgh, PA, from Long Island in May. Breeze currently flies nonstop to Charleston, SC, and Norfolk, VA, from Long Island. 

“Portland is our newest Breeze city, starting next month,” David Neeleman, the founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, said in a statement provided to T+L. “These two new routes from Islip will give Long Islanders fast, affordable and convenient options to get to both Maine and North Carolina. We’re thrilled to now offer six nonstop and two BreezeThru destinations from MacArthur.”

Downtown city skyline at dusk of Portland, Maine

Sean Pavone/Getty Images

Islip supervisor Angie Carpenter said in the statement the new routes are a “tremendous opportunity for Long Islanders.”

Breeze, which was recently named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by T+L readers, has been expanding in recent months, adding new cities and new routes.

The airline, first created in 2021 by former JetBlue founder Neeleman, offers travelers the option of three price bundles: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes a first-class seat on the airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft. In addition, Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.

The airline has also ordered an additional 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft to add to its fleet.

