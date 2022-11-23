Breeze Airways' Black Friday Sale Has First-class Tickets for Just $1 More Than Economy — How to Book

The sale is available for travel between Nov. 27 and May 16, 2023.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Photo:

Matt May/Getty Images

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is putting its most expensive fares on sale, offering tickets for just $1 more than the lower-cost tickets.

The airline’s “The Nicest Black Friday Sale” offers its Nicest fare bundle for only $1 more than its Nicer seats, Breeze shared with Travel + Leisure. Tickets, which must be purchased between Friday, Nov. 25, and 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27, are valid on travel across the company’s Airbus A220 routes.

The sale is available for travel between Nov. 27 and May 16, 2023.

“Buying a low fare doesn’t have to mean sacrificing comfort,” Tom Doxey, Breeze’s president, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Breeze is changing the game with affordable, nonstop flights from underserved markets. And this Black Friday weekend, Guests can now purchase Nicest for just one dollar more than Nicer!”

Breeze Airways, which was recently named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by T+L readers, offers travelers the option of three price bundles: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes a first class seat on the airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft. The carrier currently flies Embraer 195 e-jets and the A220.

The deal is available on several routes across the country, including between Las Vegas and Jacksonville, Syracuse, and Norfolk, as well as between Charleston and Orlando, New Orleans and Pittsburgh, and Nashville and Tulsa.

Travelers who book Nicest tickets receive a first-class-style seat in a two-by-two configuration as well as an additional checked bag, priority boarding, 6% BreezePoints, and a complimentary snack and drink, according to the airline. 

Each first class seat features 39 inches of pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width, a footrest, and in-seat AC power and USB/C ports.

Those who book a Nicer ticket receive one checked bag, while those in Nice only receive a personal item free of charge. Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.

