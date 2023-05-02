Breeze Airways' Latest Sale Has Flights As Low As $34 — When to Book

Breeze Airways is turning two this month and celebrating with $34 flights.

The airline, which was created in 2021 by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, will officially turn 2 years old on May 27, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. And to party in style, the carrier is putting 46 different routes from 30 cities on sale for travel from May 31 through June 2.

To take advantage of the birthday sale, travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 8.

“Since Breeze started flying two years ago, we have been serious about igniting positive change within a stagnant, oftentimes unfriendly, industry through our unique combination of low fares, flexible [policies], efficient flights and Seriously Nice Team Members and experience,” Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, said in a statement shared with T+L. “We are going ‘all in’ this May… by highlighting all the things that make up this unique model starting with dozens of new flight inaugurals and our lowest fares right ahead of the summer season.”

Fly between Las Vegas and San Bernardino, California, for example, starting at just $34 each way; or fly between Louisville and New Orleans, between Orlando and Charleston, and more starting at just $49 each way.

The sale does have some caveats, like excluding travel from Portland in Maine, Orlando, Phoenix, and Las Vegas on Sundays and Mondays, but the prices include all taxes and government fees.

Breeze offers the option of three price bundles: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes a first-class seat on the airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft. In addition, Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.

The airline, which last year was named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by T+L readers, has been expanding in recent months, adding new cities and new routes.