Breeze Airways' Latest Sale Has Flights As Low As $34 — When to Book

The airline turns two this year and is celebrating with a major sale running until May 8.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023
A Breeze Airways plane taxies to its gate at the San Bernardino International Airport
Photo:

MediaNews Group/The Riverside Press-Enterprise/Getty Images

Breeze Airways is turning two this month and celebrating with $34 flights.

The airline, which was created in 2021 by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, will officially turn 2 years old on May 27, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. And to party in style, the carrier is putting 46 different routes from 30 cities on sale for travel from May 31 through June 2.

To take advantage of the birthday sale, travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 8.

“Since Breeze started flying two years ago, we have been serious about igniting positive change within a stagnant, oftentimes unfriendly, industry through our unique combination of low fares, flexible [policies], efficient flights and Seriously Nice Team Members and experience,” Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, said in a statement shared with T+L. “We are going ‘all in’ this May… by highlighting all the things that make up this unique model starting with dozens of new flight inaugurals and our lowest fares right ahead of the summer season.” 

Fly between Las Vegas and San Bernardino, California, for example, starting at just $34 each way; or fly between Louisville and New Orleans, between Orlando and Charleston, and more starting at just $49 each way.

The sale does have some caveats, like excluding travel from Portland in Maine, Orlando, Phoenix, and Las Vegas on Sundays and Mondays, but the prices include all taxes and government fees.

Breeze offers the option of three price bundles: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes a first-class seat on the airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft. In addition, Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.

The airline, which last year was named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by T+L readers, has been expanding in recent months, adding new cities and new routes.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Beautiful sunrise in Maine at Portland Lighthouse
This Low-cost Airline Is Launching New Flights to North Carolina and Maine From New York — and They Start at Just $49
Breeze Airways plane
Breeze Airways' Spring Sale Has Flights Starting at $29 — When to Book
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze Airways Just Added More Travel Dates to Its $29 Flight Sale
Airplane shadow flying to Miami, Florida, USA.
Snag $39 Flights to Miami, Las Vegas, and More With This Spirit Airlines Flash Sale — But You Have to Book Today
Tranqui Napa Valley scene backlit by warm sunlight
This 50% Off Flight Sale Has Tickets to California Wine Country, Yellowstone, and Glacier National Park Starting at $34
A Breeze Airways plane taxies to its gate at the San Bernardino International Airport
Score an Upgrade to First Class on Breeze Airways for $1 — but You’ll Have to Book Soon
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze Airways Is Offering $29 Flights — but You’ll Have to Book by Thursday
A Breeze airways plane
Breeze Airways Is Celebrating the Launch of 22 New Routes With a $39 Flight Sale — What to Know
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze Airways Has a New 'Charleston to Charleston' Route — Here's What to Know
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze's February Sale Has Flights Starting at Just $29
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze Airways' Black Friday Sale Has First-class Tickets for Just $1 More Than Economy — How to Book
Rendering of the exterior of the Brightline West train going from Las Vegas to California
This High-speed Train Could Take Travelers From Los Angeles to Las Vegas in 2 Hours
A Breeze airways plane
Breeze Airways Has $29 Flights From Phoenix to Celebrate New Routes
Breeze Airways plane
Breeze Airways Will Soon Launch Over a Dozen New Routes Across the U.S. — With Fares As Low As $39
Interior of a Southwest Airplane
Southwest’s Latest Sale Has Flights Starting at Just $59 — How to Book
Norse Atlantic Airways
This Low-cost Airline Has Flights to Europe for As Low As $139 — When to Book