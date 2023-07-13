Breeze Airways’ CEO Shares the Key to the Airline's Success 2 Years After Its Pandemic-era Start

David Neeleman got to talking with Travel + Leisure about the growth of the airline since its 2021 start.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023
David Neeleman, founder and chief executive officer of Breeze Airways, speaks during a news conference at Tampa International Airport
Photo:

Matt May/Getty Images

When David Neeleman started Breeze Airways in 2021, the world was in the heart of a global pandemic. Two years later, the airline is rapidly expanding, adding new cities and new routes that crisscross the country.

“Mainly, we fly to places where people aren't,” the Breeze founder and CEO told Travel + Leisure during a recent interview. “About 90 percent of our routes are where flights have been in the past but now they don’t exist anymore… There’s a lot of opportunity.”

Additionally, he noted that about 75 percent of markets have lost air service — a fact Breeze is “taking advantage” of.

A Breeze Airways plane taxies to its gate at the San Bernardino International Airport

Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise/Getty Images

Breeze, which flies both Embraer 190/195 aircraft and Airbus A220-300 aircraft (and has ordered dozens more), has continued to expand since its beginnings. Last month, the airline adding even more new routes for fall from Florida, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and more.

Going forward, Neeleman said the airline will focus even more on adding more frequencies from the cities it already serves, making “the operation less complex.”

The airline operates a low-cost model, allowing customers to choose between three fare options — “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest” — which each include different options for things like baggage and seat selection. All flights come with no change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.

The most luxurious way to travel is with the company’s newest product, Breeze Ascent, which includes two checked bags, complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol, and access to in-seat AC power and USB and USB-C charging ports.  

It’s been years since Neeleman founded JetBlue, a time he called an “easier environment” to start an airline: pilots were more abundant, planes were delivered on time, and delays weren’t as prevalent.

But that barely seems to faze Neeleman.

“The bigger the challenge, the bigger the reward,” he said.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Qantas airplane flying over Sydney Harbor
Qantas Just Announced a Sale on Flights From the U.S. to Several Cities in Australia — When to Book
Old Quebec City skyline, Canada
You Can Make Canada Home Thanks to Its New Digital Nomad Initiative — See If You're Eligible
Pastel coloured waterfront houses in Nassau, Bahamas
Delta Just Announced New Routes to The Bahamas, Las Vegas, and More
Southwest Airlines airplanes outside a departures window at an airport
You Can Score Flights Across the U.S. and Hawaii This Fall for As Little As $39 With Southwest's Latest Sale
People queue to check in for flights at Gatwick Airport. Thousands of flights in Europe could be delayed or cancelled this summer as air traffic controllers threaten to strike.
Europe and the UK Are Facing a Summer of Airport Strikes — What We Know so Far
Woman online shopping
Score 20% Off Priceline Hotel Bookings for Amazon Prime Day — What to Know
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Snag Flights Across the U.S. for As Low As $29 With Breeze Airways’ Latest Summer Sale
Vanessa Hudgens is seen in Midtown in New York City.
This Pore-clearing Mask Is the Secret Behind Vanessa Hudgens’ Glowy Skin — and It’s Only $25 for Prime Day
Urban skyline of Berlin, Germany, with TV tower (Fernsehturm).
It Just Got Easier to Get to Paris and Berlin With New Flights From This U.S. Hub
A Delta Airlines plane takeoff from San Francisco International Airport
Delta's SkyMiles Are Now Worth More When Booking Delta Vacations — What to Know
A Spirit Airlines airplane wing on an airport tarmac
Sprit Airlines' Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for As Low As $50 — and It Ends Tomorrow
An Amtrak Acela power car and trainset on the Alstom test track at the Alstom production facility in Hornell, N.Y.
Severe Flooding in the Northeast Impacts Amtrak, Thousands of Flights – What to Know If You’re Traveling
The Sultan Ahmed Mosqueï¼The Blue Mosque) is a historic mosque located in Istanbul, Turkey
Turkish Airlines Just Announced New Flights to Istanbul From This U.S. City
The Celebrity Ascent by Celebrity Cruises in the Caribbean
Celebrity Cruises to Raise Onboard Gratuities This Month — What to Know
JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 arrives at Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue to End Alliance with American Airlines — Here’s Why
Katy Perry with a can of TrÃ¨s RosÃ© Non-Alcoholic ApÃ©ritif
Katy Perry Shares Her Key to 'a Vacation State of Mind'