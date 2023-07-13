Breeze Airways’ CEO Shares the Key to the Airline's Success 2 Years After Its Pandemic-era Start

When David Neeleman started Breeze Airways in 2021, the world was in the heart of a global pandemic. Two years later, the airline is rapidly expanding, adding new cities and new routes that crisscross the country.

“Mainly, we fly to places where people aren't,” the Breeze founder and CEO told Travel + Leisure during a recent interview. “About 90 percent of our routes are where flights have been in the past but now they don’t exist anymore… There’s a lot of opportunity.”

Additionally, he noted that about 75 percent of markets have lost air service — a fact Breeze is “taking advantage” of.

Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise/Getty Images

Breeze, which flies both Embraer 190/195 aircraft and Airbus A220-300 aircraft (and has ordered dozens more), has continued to expand since its beginnings. Last month, the airline adding even more new routes for fall from Florida, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and more.

Going forward, Neeleman said the airline will focus even more on adding more frequencies from the cities it already serves, making “the operation less complex.”

The airline operates a low-cost model, allowing customers to choose between three fare options — “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest” — which each include different options for things like baggage and seat selection. All flights come with no change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.

The most luxurious way to travel is with the company’s newest product, Breeze Ascent, which includes two checked bags, complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol, and access to in-seat AC power and USB and USB-C charging ports.

It’s been years since Neeleman founded JetBlue, a time he called an “easier environment” to start an airline: pilots were more abundant, planes were delivered on time, and delays weren’t as prevalent.

But that barely seems to faze Neeleman.

“The bigger the challenge, the bigger the reward,” he said.