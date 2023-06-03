These Boutique Hotels Are Actually Backed by Some of the World's Biggest Brands — and You Can Book Them With Points

Fans of independent and boutique hotels may think big names such as Hyatt or Marriott International don’t have much to offer when it comes to character-filled accommodations. But as these global powerhouses continue to expand — Marriott, the world’s biggest hotel brand, has more than 8,000 properties — they’re also diversifying with dozens of sub-brands and partnerships.

Many of the more interesting properties in these now-massive portfolios would be unrecognizable as part of a chain, save for one thing: they’re almost always bookable with loyalty program points, whether they’re earned through stays or everyday spending. (In fact, a few of these spin-offs aren’t technically even hotels — more on that below.)

For travelers who have a stack of loyalty points and are looking for a one-of-a-kind hotel experience to spend them on, the never-ending expansion of Big Hotel is nothing but good news.

Here’s a closer look at the options, program by program.

Marriott Bonvoy

Members may not realize that Bonvoy points can be used at more than 120 of the independently owned Design Hotels around the world. To take one example: AnaYela, in Marrakesh, is a 300-year-old palace that’s been converted into a guesthouse centered around a courtyard and heated pool. Also part of the portfolio are the many Mexico and U.S. properties of the super-stylish Grupo Habita.

A safari is another surprising way to spend Bonvoy points: JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge is a luxury tented camp slated to open this spring on the banks of the Talek River, in Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve. The retreat, which will have 20 suites and a spa, will be the first safari camp for the brand. Meanwhile, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is another first for Bonvoy. The ultra-luxurious small-ship line debuted in October 2022 with the 298-passenger Evrima; at least two more vessels are in the works.

Hilton Honors

Devotees of the brand can find distinctive properties under the LXR Hotels & Resorts banner, including options like the unapologetically maximalist Crockfords Las Vegas. Another splurge in the Hilton family is one of the overwater bungalows at the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, which completed an extensive renovation in 2022.

World of Hyatt

Schloss Roxburghe, in Scotland, is a recent addition to Destination by Hyatt.

The brand added considerable indie cred in 2018 with its acquisition of Alila Hotels & Resorts and Thompson Hotels. Since then, it’s added properties like Schloss Roxburghe, a 300-acre country estate in Scotland that has a history dating back to the 12th century. It reopened in January with 78 rooms, suites, and cottages — plus a new 12,000-square-foot spa — as part of the Destination by Hyatt brand.

Hyatt points can also pay for cruises to Antarctica or the Galápagos Islands, thanks to a partnership with Lindblad Expeditions, which has a fleet of 16 small ships staffed by naturalists and National Geographic photographers.

The brand also recently announced the acquisition of Mr & Mrs Smith, the collective of boutique luxury hotels. Among the Italy properties in that portfolio are Como Castello Del Nero, a 12th-century castle set on 740 acres and surrounded by vineyards, olive groves, and gardens, and the new Lake Como stunner Passalacqua, which is featured on T+L’s 2023 It List.

IHG One Rewards

Fans of IHG Hotels & Resorts may know the company added Six Senses to its portfolio in 2019. Perhaps less known is its up-and-coming Vignette Collection brand, which pulls together distinctive properties that have a strong focus on community programs and giving back. Also making waves is IHG’s luxury brand Regent Hotels & Resorts, which is in the midst of a global relaunch thanks to openings in Cannes, France and Hong Kong. A retreat in Canggu, on the Indonesian island of Bali, is planned for 2023.

ALL - Accor Live Limitless

Big in Europe but still growing in the U.S., Accor’s loyalty program can unlock stays at iconic hotels across North America. Fairmont, which has properties such as The Plaza, in New York City, and Fairmont Chateau Whistler, in British Columbia, is also part of Accor, as are 21c Museum Hotels and SLS properties.

Choice Privileges

While Choice Hotels International is better known for budget offerings, its points program can be leveraged to secure memorable high-end stays. Through a partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Choice loyalists can cash in at 443 of the brand’s more than 650 properties, including The Watergate Hotel, in Washington, D.C., or The Leela Palace Udaipur, in India.

