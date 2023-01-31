This Colorado Bear Went Viral for Taking Hundreds of Selfies on a Wildlife Camera — See the Photos

Selfie culture is here to stay, and even animals are getting in on the action now with one Colorado bear taking hundreds of selfies on a wildlife camera.

The bear, which discovered the camera in Boulder, Colo., took about 400 bear selfies out of 580 total photos captured, according to the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks. The photos, which were captured in November and have been viewed on Twitter one million times, showed the bear’s face at different angles, as if it was posing for its best shot.

“Usually, animals just walk past our wildlife cameras, but this bear took the opportunity to take some selfies with it. Four hundred of them, in fact,” the OSMP wrote in a statement. “Wildlife cameras help us learn what animals are out there and what they're up to over the course of a day, a week, or even years. And sometimes, that means taking a bunch of selfies, just like us.”

The OSMP has a total of nine motion-detecting cameras set up across 46,000 acres, according to the department. When an animal passes by, the camera takes a photo and then has the ability to capture video for 10 to 30 seconds. At night, the cameras use infrared light.

“The motion-detecting cameras provide us a unique opportunity to learn more about how local species use the landscape around us while minimizing our presence in sensitive habitats,” Will Keeley, the senior wildlife ecologist for OSMP, said in a statement. “These cameras play an important role in helping OSMP staff identify important wildlife areas. The information we collect from them is used to recommend habitat-protective measures to help protect sensitive natural areas.”

While this bear might be all about the camera, a group of bears hibernating in Pennsylvania seem to be ignoring the camera altogether. That camera was set up by the Pennsylvania Game Commission as a 24/7 live feed showing a female black bear and her cubs snoozing under the deck of a residential home in Pike County, PA.

“While all of our wildlife livestreams are popular with viewers, there’s nothing like watching and listening to bear cubs as they begin to explore their surroundings and, ultimately, emerge from the den with their mothers to see their new world in Penn’s Woods,” the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Information and Education Director Steve Smith said in a statement, adding the cameras give people “a whole new appreciation for wildlife.”