This Iconic Atlantic City Hotel Is Getting a $55-million Redesign — With Incredible New Suites

Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa is spending big for its 20th anniversary.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023
The exterior of the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Photo:

Scott Frances/Courtesy of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Atlantic City’s iconic Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa is celebrating its 20th birthday this summer, and it's spending big to celebrate. The property, owned by MGM Resorts International, announced today that its Water Club Tower will get a $55-million makeover and a brand-new name: the MGM Tower.

While the resort’s signature gold façade will remain the same (bar the new name sign), inside, guests will find a completely reimagined room experience, including several brand-new luxury corner suites with panoramic city views.

“Our guests expect the best-in-class service and amenities. Introducing these newly designed rooms demonstrates our continued focus and commitment to elevating the luxury experience we offer,” Travis Lunn, president and COO of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, told Travel + Leisure exclusively.

Lunn added that rebranding The Water Club Tower will align “Borgata with the unparalleled resort experience for which MGM Resorts is known.”

The company tasked design firm RVD Associates, which also worked with Arizona’s Canyon Ranch Tucson and the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Southern California, with redesigning the 700 rooms that will draw inspiration from the Tower’s prime views over Atlantic City’s Marina District. Natural wood furnishings, blue ombre carpet invoking the ocean, and oversized windows overlooking the Atlantic and the grassy marshlands will bring the outdoors in, while the artwork will add a pop of fun color to the elegant interiors. The nautical palette will be amplified by subtle lighting accents and will continue throughout the refreshed lobby area.

Interior of a guest room at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Courtesy of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

“The Atlantic City market is incredibly competitive, and maintaining Borgata’s competitive edge requires ongoing transformation,” Lunn explained. “We are especially excited about introducing the new luxury Vista Suites, located at the tower’s corners.”

Boasting wraparound views of the city, this new suite category offers guests more space with a separate bedroom, a large living room, two bathrooms, and a dining area.

Another addition to the 43-story MGM Tower will be a 9,000-square-foot event space that will replace the resort’s Immersion Spa (travelers can still relax and get pampered at Spa Toccare, which will remain open).

“Atlantic City has gone through significant reinvestment, with many properties improving on the product they offer guests within the last three years. We’re excited that Borgata and our new MGM Tower can be part of our community’s growth,” Lunn added. 

Travelers can book their stay at the resort’s redesigned rooms starting in April (the property will remain open during the renovation). The full makeover should be finished by Memorial Day weekend. 

