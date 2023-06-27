This 'Unpredictable' Meteor Shower Will Peak Tonight — Where and When to Spot Shooting Stars



Stargazers, get ready. The Bootid meteor shower is due to peak tonight, so it's time to pack up the car and head someplace nice and dark to see the show. The Bootids might not be the most famous meteor shower of the summer, but they're special for an interesting reason: they're completely unpredictable.

In some years, the Bootids might only produce a few meteors per hour. But in 1998, there was an "unexpected outburst" that produced nearly 100 meteors per hour, according to a paper published in the journal Meteoroids. There were similar outbursts in 1927 and 1916.

So if you're willing to play the meteor shower lottery, here's what you need to know about seeing the Bootids tonight.

What Are the Bootids?

The Bootids are a meteor shower named for the constellation Bootes — the shooting stars appear to emanate from that constellation, per the skywatching site In The Sky. But their actual origin is the debris trail left behind by the comet 7P/Pons-Winnecke. As the Earth moves through this field of icy comet remnants, those tiny pieces burn up in our atmosphere, producing a shooting star.

When to See the Bootids

The Bootids run from June 22 through July 2, but the peak in 2023 occurs on Tuesday, July 27, according to the International Meteor Organization (IMO). From North America, the meteor shower will be visible all night long, but the show is expected to be most prolific in the hours just after dusk. In the Sky notes the radiant point will culminate at 9 p.m. ET. That said, the moon will be at 64% brightness, per the stargazing app Star Walk 2, so it might wash out some of the dimmer meteors.

It might be worth waiting until after the moon sets — at 1:17 a.m. (Wednesday morning) in New York City, per TimeAndDate.com — to look for meteors.

How to See the Bootids

The most important thing when viewing a meteor shower is to get away from light pollution. Once you're somewhere fairly dark with an open view of the sky, allow your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness. Keep your eyes liftedto the sky, and hopefully you'll be able to spot a few shooting stars.

When Is the Next Meteor Shower?

There are several minor meteor showers in the coming months, but they only produce three to five meteors per hour, according to the IMO. The next significant meteor shower is the Southern Aquariids, which will peak on July 30 with an anticipated rate of 25 meteors per hour. Then in August are the famous Perseids, one of the best meteor showers of the year with an anticipated 150 shooting stars per hour during its peak on August 12.

