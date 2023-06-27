This 'Unpredictable' Meteor Shower Will Peak Tonight — Where and When to Spot Shooting Stars

With the Bootid meteor shower, you never know what to expect.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek headshot
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a freelance space, travel, and design journalist with expertise in aviation, meteorology, and polar regions. She was a former editor at Architectural Digest, TripAdvisor, and ArtNews.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023
Meteor shower
Photo:

Getty Images


Stargazers, get ready. The Bootid meteor shower is due to peak tonight, so it's time to pack up the car and head someplace nice and dark to see the show. The Bootids might not be the most famous meteor shower of the summer, but they're special for an interesting reason: they're completely unpredictable.

In some years, the Bootids might only produce a few meteors per hour. But in 1998, there was an "unexpected outburst" that produced nearly 100 meteors per hour, according to a paper published in the journal Meteoroids. There were similar outbursts in 1927 and 1916.

So if you're willing to play the meteor shower lottery, here's what you need to know about seeing the Bootids tonight.

What Are the Bootids?

The Bootids are a meteor shower named for the constellation Bootes — the shooting stars appear to emanate from that constellation, per the skywatching site In The Sky. But their actual origin is the debris trail left behind by the comet 7P/Pons-Winnecke. As the Earth moves through this field of icy comet remnants, those tiny pieces burn up in our atmosphere, producing a shooting star.

When to See the Bootids

The Bootids run from June 22 through July 2, but the peak in 2023 occurs on Tuesday, July 27, according to the International Meteor Organization (IMO). From North America, the meteor shower will be visible all night long, but the show is expected to be most prolific in the hours just after dusk. In the Sky notes the radiant point will culminate at 9 p.m. ET. That said, the moon will be at 64% brightness, per the stargazing app Star Walk 2, so it might wash out some of the dimmer meteors.

It might be worth waiting until after the moon sets — at 1:17 a.m. (Wednesday morning) in New York City, per TimeAndDate.com — to look for meteors.

How to See the Bootids

The most important thing when viewing a meteor shower is to get away from light pollution. Once you're somewhere fairly dark with an open view of the sky, allow your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness. Keep your eyes liftedto the sky, and hopefully you'll be able to spot a few shooting stars.

When Is the Next Meteor Shower?

There are several minor meteor showers in the coming months, but they only produce three to five meteors per hour, according to the IMO. The next significant meteor shower is the Southern Aquariids, which will peak on July 30 with an anticipated rate of 25 meteors per hour. Then in August are the famous Perseids, one of the best meteor showers of the year with an anticipated 150 shooting stars per hour during its peak on August 12.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A departures board at Denver International Airport
Thousands of Flights Canceled and Delayed Across the U.S. On Monday — What to Know
Disney World's Magic Kingdom
Disney World Just Updated Its Genie+ Reservation System to Be Way More Flexible — What to Know
Sequoia National Park
Sequoia National Park’s Famous Generals Highway Will Fully Reopen Soon — What to Know
Highway traffic
More Than 50 Million Americans Will Travel for July 4 — Here Are the Best Times to Hit the Road
Amtrak Auto Train transporting passengers and their cars, operates daily between Sanford Florida and Washington DC .
Amtrak's Latest Sale Has Business Class Tickets for As Low As $29 — When to Book
United app
United's App Upgrade Aims to Save Travelers' Stress Amid Possible Delay or Cancellation — Here's How
Gas station
Old Navy to Give Away Free Gas in Time for July 4 Road Trips — How to Win
Avelo Air
This Low-cost Airline Just Announced a Las Vegas Base — and Is Celebrating With Fares As Low As $49
Passengers walk through Reagan National Airport
Fourth of July Travel Is Actually Cheaper Than Last Year — and You Can Still Snag a Deal
A movie being projected onto the overhead bins in the middle of a flight from a passenger
TSA Trolls Passenger Using Movie Projector on Plane — See the Video
Stephansplatz square and Graben street in center of Vienna
This City Was Just Named the Best Place to Live Around the World
Cleark kiosks
This U.S. Airline Is Rewarding Its Most Loyal Fliers With a Major Airport Security Perk
Washington Dulles International Airport
This Is the Most Expensive Airport to Fly Out of in the U.S. — Here’s Why
Largo di Torre Argentina square
The Spot Where Julius Caesar Was Killed Opens to Tourists in Rome — What to Know
Rome, Italy
This Low-cost Carrier Just Launched a $249 Flight From New York to Rome
I-95 construction
Collapsed Section of Busy I-95 Near Philadelphia Reopens — What to Know