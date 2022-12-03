This Mariah Carey-themed Christmas Getaway Package Includes 3 Nights in One of NYC's Most Luxurious Hotels — for $20

In addition to a stay at the Fairmont, winners will also get to do a photoshoot in Carey's penthouse, and see the Christmas diva in concert.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 3, 2022
Mariah Carey at a Christmas concert
Photo:

Courtesy of Samir Hussein for Getty Images

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is for you and a guest to have a great holiday getaway — for just $20.

On Thursday, Booking.com announced that it's teaming up with beloved musical icon and "Queen of Christmas" for Mariah's Ultimate Holiday Experience in New York City.

One pair of guests will get to book a weekend-long experience curated by Carey that features her top travel preferences, including a three-night stay at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel in New York.

The real present here? The entire trip will cost just $20.19 – in honor of the year the singer's modern classic hit single, "All I Want for Christmas is You" first reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 

Lobby decorate for Christmas at The Plaza, A Fairmont Hotel

Courtesy of The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel

The guests will also be treated to an epic itinerary filled with holiday attractions around the city, including a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue, a stop at Top of the Rock for a private guided tour, tickets to the "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes," and dinner reservations at the superstar's favorite NYC restaurants, including Nobu and Mr. Chow.

However, it gets better. The trip culminates in cocktails and a Christmas card photoshoot at a private space in Carey's actual New York City penthouse apartment. (The experience also includes flights and airport transfers, and though far less exciting than a photoshoot at her penthouse, it's still awesome to have those perks included.) 

"Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year," Carey shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "For one time only, I'm giving two fans the opportunity to have an unforgettable and magical extravaganza!"

Mariah Carey's Moroccan Room in her NYC Penthouse apartment decorated for Christmas

Courtesy of Timeless Eye
Mariah Carey's Moroccan Room in her NYC Penthouse apartment decorated for Christmas

Courtesy of Timeless Eye

"Mariah's Ultimate Holiday Experience" will be bookable on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively on Booking.com starting Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. ET, and the experience will take place Dec. 16 to Dec. 19.

Oh, and one more thing. The trip also includes tickets to Carey's "Merry Christmas To All!" concert at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16, so you can belt out your favorite holiday tunes with her, too.

For more information, visit Booking.com now. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Holiday Market in Bryant Park, New York
How to Have the Perfect Christmas in New York — Holiday Markets, Epic Light Displays, and Festive Hotels Included
Christmas stocking on palm tree at Crandon beach, Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida
9 Ways to Celebrate Christmas in Florida — From Disney Parties to Boat Parades
Christmas Eve at Travelle at The Langham
10 Festive Hotels in the U.S. That Make the Holiday Season Even More Magical
People walking at the Cologne Christmas Market, Germany
12 Best German Christmas Markets — Including the Oldest in the World
The Best Places to See Christmas Lights in Every State
The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State
Christmas tree in front of Notre-Dame Cathedral at dusk, Paris, France
How to Spend the Perfect Christmas in Paris
Hell's Kitchen location in DC Wharf area, an exterior rendering
This Luxury Waterfront Space in Washington, D.C. Unveils Its Next Phase Today — With Top-notch Dining and 10 Acres of Public Parks
Rothenburg at Christmas
The Best Places to Go for Christmas
Enjoy festive cheer and wine onboard the Napa Valley Wine Train's holiday ride.
13 Festive Train Rides You Can Take for the Holidays
The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel decorated for the holidays
20 Hotels in Warm-weather Destinations to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Snowboarders in Vail, Colorado, in the winter
11 Best Places to Travel in December
Mariah Carey attends Variety's 2019 Power of Women
Rent the RV Mariah Carey Just Took on a Road Trip to Aspen
People at the top of Mont-Royal with downtown Montréal on the background
How to Plan the Perfect Montreal Winter Vacation — Luxury Hotels, Snowy Adventures, and Incredible Restaurants Included
Disney World in Orlando, Florida
The Best Times to Go to Disney World for Fewer Crowds and Beautiful Weather
America’s Best Towns for the Holidays: Aspen, CO
25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA
The Winchester Mystery House is a well-known mansion in Northern California.
10 Real Haunted Houses Across the United States