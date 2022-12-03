This Mariah Carey-themed Christmas Getaway Package Includes 3 Nights in One of NYC's Most Luxurious Hotels — for $20

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is for you and a guest to have a great holiday getaway — for just $20.

On Thursday, Booking.com announced that it's teaming up with beloved musical icon and "Queen of Christmas" for Mariah's Ultimate Holiday Experience in New York City.

One pair of guests will get to book a weekend-long experience curated by Carey that features her top travel preferences, including a three-night stay at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel in New York.

The real present here? The entire trip will cost just $20.19 – in honor of the year the singer's modern classic hit single, "All I Want for Christmas is You" first reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Courtesy of The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel

The guests will also be treated to an epic itinerary filled with holiday attractions around the city, including a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue, a stop at Top of the Rock for a private guided tour, tickets to the "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes," and dinner reservations at the superstar's favorite NYC restaurants, including Nobu and Mr. Chow.

However, it gets better. The trip culminates in cocktails and a Christmas card photoshoot at a private space in Carey's actual New York City penthouse apartment. (The experience also includes flights and airport transfers, and though far less exciting than a photoshoot at her penthouse, it's still awesome to have those perks included.)

"Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year," Carey shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "For one time only, I'm giving two fans the opportunity to have an unforgettable and magical extravaganza!"

Courtesy of Timeless Eye

Courtesy of Timeless Eye

"Mariah's Ultimate Holiday Experience" will be bookable on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively on Booking.com starting Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. ET, and the experience will take place Dec. 16 to Dec. 19.

Oh, and one more thing. The trip also includes tickets to Carey's "Merry Christmas To All!" concert at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16, so you can belt out your favorite holiday tunes with her, too.



For more information, visit Booking.com now.