See Melissa McCarthy Live Out All of Our Travel Dreams in Hilarious Booking.com Super Bowl Ad

She's giving life.

Published on February 7, 2023
Melissa McCarthy on a vacation home/hotel balcony
Photo:

JAN OPDEKAMP/Courtesy of Booking.com

Booking.com wants to ensure everyone enjoys the Super Bowl this Sunday, even if they have little to no interest in the actual game itself. How? By both entertaining us with a hilarious new commercial — and by giving away serious cash to use on future travels. 

Booking.com announced a suite of new commercials featuring Emmy Award-winning funny lady Melissa McCarthy who is now the face of its "Booking.yeah" campaign. Though a few of the new ads are available on YouTube, a few more will debut during the “big game” on Feb. 12. And, alongside the ads this Sunday, Booking.com will also give away half a million dollars in vacation credit.

"The joy and excitement we get from traveling and exploring the world, or even taking a short trip close to home, gives us such wonderful memories. Every time my family travels, we come back as a little bit better versions of ourselves, and we're immediately inspired to start daydreaming about our next trip,” McCarthy said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "The fun of travel starts with a world of possibilities, so I hope the ad gives everybody the inspiration to book their next trip with Booking.com and bring their travel dreams to life.” 

As for the giveaway, Booking.com will be giving 50 winners $10,000 each in travel credits they can use both domestically and abroad.

To enter, you just need to follow @bookingcom on Instagram or TikTok and leave a comment on any Booking.com giveaway post explaining the “Somewhere, Anywhere” you want to go with the credits. Also, make sure to add the hashtags #ShareYourAnywhere and #Sweepstakes to be entered.

The giveaway period begins Tuesday and ends Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be chosen at random. 

Not sure where your “Somewhere, Anywhere” is? Booking.com pointed to its 10 top trending global destinations for 2023 list to provide a little inspiration. For domestic travel, it listed Santa Fe, New Mexico, as the number one trending destination, followed by Anaheim, California, Honolulu, Seattle, San Francisco, Boston, Nashville, and Louisville, Kentucky. As for international destinations, the site lists São Paulo, Brazil, Budva, Montenegro, Pondicherry, India, and Querétaro, Mexico, among its top trending global hot spots.

Need more? Check out our 50 best places to travel in 2023 list here

