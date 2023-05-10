The Stars of 'Book Club' Say They Loved Filming the Sequel in This Gorgeous European Country

The ladies of 'Book Club' are back — and this time they’re visiting one of our favorite destinations.

Stacey Leasca
In 2018, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen released their fun flick, "Book Club," which centered around the four lifelong friends and their various pursuits. Everything changes for the group after they decide to read "50 Shades of Grey," which had each character experiencing an … awakening of their own. 

Now, the foursome is back at it again. And they're taking their adventures to Italy. It appears they had a pretty great time offscreen together in the European nation, too. 

"We were in Italy for two and a half months. That's pretty nice," Bergen said in an interview with Today. "That's pretty nice." 

During the morning show appearance, Bergen, Fonda, and Steenburgen all showed a little love for their time in Italy, and even a few Instagram snaps to prove they were there — each with a requisite Aperol spritz in hand. But it was Bergen who proved to be the most prolific on social media while they were filming. She diligently documented their pasta meals, including an extravagant spaghetti in Rome, a tour down the canals in Venice, and even showed off the luxurious entrance of the Hotel Danieli

As for the sequel, it follows the ladies as they trek to Italy to celebrate Vivian’s (played by Fonda) bachelorette. This time their antics are all inspired by Paulo Coelho’s book, "The Alchemist." 

There was one more thing Bergen admitted to on Today: The ladies are already discussing their next chapter. She even dropped where she wanted it to be located — “Burning Man.” (The festival takes place in Nevada's Black Rock Desert.)

Check out the sequel, "Book Club: The Next Chapter," in theaters on May 12. 

