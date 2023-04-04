15 Bomber Jackets Under $50 at Amazon That Can Take You From Sunny Days to Chilly Nights

Like most travelers, we’re constantly on the hunt for versatile wardrobe staples — those pieces that go with just about everything when you’re on the go. Well, we’re happy to report we’ve finally found the perfect, wear-with-anything style this spring — the bomber jacket. The perfect light layer that bridges the gap between sunny days and chilly spring nights seamlessly, it’s our go-to from the airport to dinners out.

Also known as flight jackets, bombers have been cool since the early 1900s, when they were the uniform for fighter pilots. Their effortless style and versatility quickly made them a timeless piece, but this spring the high-flying style has even been spotted on the runways of Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, and Stella McCartney. (Not to mention the movie Top Gun: Maverick had us wanting to incorporate the aviator look into our own adventures).

Dress it up, dress it down — the sky is the limit with this jet-setting look. Pair a bomber with black wide-leg pants for the office and athleisure for the ultimate airport outfit. Pack one to wear for sightseeing first thing in the morning or for sunset cocktails on a windy beach. It is a piece you'll be reaching for regularly on the road and at home. Trust us, it will effortlessly pair with the rest of your wardrobe.

From a classic, pilot-worthy black bomber jacket for men for just $46 to a cropped army green bomber for women at just $29, these 15 styles for both men and women are the ones are all under $50 at Amazon.

Tacvasen Men’s Windproof Bomber Jacket

Amazon

Tom Cruise himself might wear this sleek men’s classic, which not only has a shiny outer shell but also a windproof material and quilted inner layer to help keep you warm and cozy. The outer layer is also water-resistant for less-than-ideal weather days, winning it major points for functionality. Zipper pockets keep your hands warm and your essentials secure.

One satisfied customer said this, “fits just like a ‘real’ expensive bomber jacket, and the quality is top notch. I am very pleased with what I got especially for how little I paid versus the competition.”



To buy: amazon.com, $47 (originally $66)

Andy & Natalie Quilted Jacket Long Sleeve Zip-Up Raglan Bomber Jacket

Amazon

Quilted jackets add a little something to the traditional bomber, making it a particularly coveted style this spring. The timeless pattern blends beautifully with the bomber silhouette. The quilting design, combined with a lightweight lining, also makes this option on Amazon a warmer bomber jacket without being bulky. Offered in great neutral colors as well as poppy shades and fun camo, this will quickly become your go-to jacket for spring and fall.

“Love, love, love,” said one positive commenter who left a five-star review. “[It’s] very cute, comfortable, and stylish” they reported, noting that the jacket is true to size, but to size up if you want an oversized look. They continued, “It's very well made and of excellent quality, and the zippers work smoothly. Best quality clothing item I have received from Amazon in this price range. I love that it has pockets too, and it's nice that they can be zipped closed if needed.” They also praised its functionality, stating, “It's fully lined and very warm.”



To buy: amazon.com, $46 (originally $55)

Zeagoo Bomber Jacket

Amazon

With a quintessential silhouette and 16 solid color options, this could be the perfect bomber jacket to add to your closet. Any of the shiny satin options will easily elevate a casual look, like cut-off denim shorts and a tee. Moto details like a zip-up front and pocket on the sleeve give it some edge. Note that the jacket runs small, so size up if you want a more oversized fit.

“This jacket is super cute,” One five-star comment stated. “I get so many compliments whenever I wear it. I maybe could have sized down one for a slightly more fitted jacket, but I like this type of jacket a little bigger. I paired it with a black bodysuit, high-waisted skinny jeans, and some black boots.”

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $40)

Mirol Fleece Jacket Faux Fuzzy Long Sleeve Casual Zip-Up Bomber Coat

Amazon

This shearling style, crafted in cozy fleece, makes an excellent topper for chilly mornings or evenings. Elastic cuffs help keep the cold air at bay, too. Stretchy and soft material make this comfortable for travel or adventuring in a new location. Zip it closed to create a look of a pullover, or leave it open and let it hang loose.

“This jacket is so adorable, I want to buy all the colors,” one reviewer shared, continuing, It is so soft and cuddly but doesn't look bulky at all. I was pleasantly surprised to discover the silk lining, which adds extra warmth and makes it easy to put on and take off.” finishing by saying what we’re all thinking — “I want more.”

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $60)

Trifuness Varsity Jacket Letterman Jacket Baseball Jacket

Amazon

Get some retro inspiration à la the varsity captain from high school with this throwback bomber jacket. With a roomy fit, the timeless baseball jacket is super comfortable and can be layered over a sweatshirt or T-shirt. Play up the sporty appearance or counterbalance it by wearing it over a jumpsuit or faux-leather pants. If you like this style, check out the highly rated unisex varsity style from Amazon’s Babyhealthy, too.

“I truly loved this product,” a pleased customer wrote.“The fit on the jacket was very comfortable,” adding that even with layers underneath, it was “ still comfortable.” They continued to rave about the quality, saying, “The material is very great quality and soft in the places where it needs to be soft.”

To buy: amazon.com, $40

Sexycherry Casual Camouflage Jacket With Pockets

Amazon

Just like bomber jackets themselves, camo is always in style — and it’s a neutral that goes with almost anything in your closet. This cute zip-up is constructed of stretchy fabric and an elastic waistband, cuffs, and neckline, making the fit flexible and easy to move in. Gold zipper details and two pockets round out the details on this very wearable and fun jacket. It’s available in a wide size range from S to 4XL.

Buyers love the fabric and fit. One stated that it even “looks better in person. The jacket is lightweight but good material and sturdy.”

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $36)

In'voland Plus-Size Bomber Jackets

Amazon

This standout option is crafted in high-quality quilted fabric and a soft liner. The stand-up collar adds an effortlessly cool vibe, as does the black elastic ribbed hem and sleeve that is snug without being too tight. The bomber jacket will pair perfectly with your favorite leggings for traveling through the airport or weekend plans. Two convenient pockets keep storing essentials like a cell phone, keys, or lip gloss handy.

One five-star review stated that it “fits perfectly and looks good on. Easy to wash. Comfortable but stylish.”

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $43)

Allegra K 8127 Stand Collar Zip-Up Floral Print Bomber Jacket

Amazon

Sporty meets feminine in this floral bomber that’s ready to spring up your travel look, a standout with its bright flower pattern. White with roses, green watercolor print, black and white, and bright blue; no matter what you choose, it will easily take your look to the next level. It's the perfect travel jacket since it will work with your go-to black leggings or jeans and a white tank or crop top.

One review shared, “I bought this in green. The fabric is really a nice satin with a gorgeous sheen. The floral print is vibrant. There are real pockets, which is a nice touch. The zipper is very nice and helps make the jacket look like a higher-end piece. This is not a jacket that is meant to keep you warm but could take the chill off inside."

To buy: amazon.com, $36

Hjwwin Men’s Slim Fit Lightweight Softshell Flight Bomber Jacket

Amazon

For an oversized, loose fit, this men's style (which we think anyone could rock) has a sleek softshell outer with a bit of sheen and striped ribbed details that lend a sporty vibe; it’s certain to make any jet-setter instantly feel stylish and cool.

One enamored buyer said, “The zipper pocket on the sleeve is a nice touch. There aren't any distracting or annoying visuals.” But what really made it stand out was its ability to transition between the seasons. “It is good for spring, summer, and fall temperatures in the ’60s at night. I have bought four of them, [in] four different colors…The price is a great value.”

To buy: amazon.com, $27

Floerns Plus Size Sheer Floral Lace Long Sleeve Baseball Jacket

Amazon

A sheer rendition of the flight jacket takes this casual look from day to night. Layered over a white tank or silk, black camisole, it will have the comfort of a bomber jacket with a dressy evening look. A lace long-sleeve baseball jacket is fabulous as an elevated piece for vacation and packs small for an easy suitcase addition.

One positive review stated, “it goes with everything.” Another happy customer spoke about the versatility saying, “This jacket is super cute. You can dress it up or down. I always hide my arms, and sometimes the sweater or jacket makes my outfits super blegh, but with this jacket, it makes it super sexy and cute."

To buy: amazon.com, $29

Ecowish Jackets Lightweight Zip Up Casual Inspired Bomber Jacket

Amazon

Soft and silky, this printed bomber jacket will revive any travel look, whether over a black maxi dress or with jeans and a white crop top. The longer length and lightweight material will hang on the body just like a cardigan. Elastic at the neck, cuffs, and bottom lends a refined look; plus, it’s machine washable, a major bonus when you’re on the road. Choose from 29 fun and wearable prints.

Many commenters who left five stars stated that they plan to buy more than one of the prints, “Love this top,” started one happy customer. “It’s lightweight, comfortable, and stylish. It’s what I hoped for when I ordered it, which is always a bonus. I’m very happy with this purchase.”



To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $50)

Magnivit Men’s Bomber Jacket

Amazon

Maybe you’re on the hunt for a bomber jacket in a striking color? This style at Amazon comes in khaki — still neutral but more statement-making than black — as well as teal, turmeric, bright blue, pink, and white. It also has all the elements of a classic bomber look with slash pockets, a pencil pocket on the left sleeve, and ribbed elastic at the cuffs, neckline, and waist. Two interior pockets securely store necessities, making it an ideal travel jacket.

But that’s not to say it’s all style and no function: Many five-star reviewers said the jacket did a great job at keeping them warm. One stated, “This is a great jacket, better than I expected it fits great, feels great…Today I was wearing it in 65-degree weather and had to take it off cause I started getting hot.” They continued to say,“I would definitely recommend it; I am actually looking to buy a couple of others in different colors.”

To buy: amazon.com, $47

Cresay Sequin Fitted Long Sleeve Zipper Blazer Bomber Jacket

Amazon

When you want to add some flash, throw on a sequin bomber. A high-quality soft fabric liner ensures a comfortable fit. While you might buy this for a special occasion like a birthday party, a concert, or New Year's Eve, you'll be surprised how many other days or nights you'll want to rock this sequin number. Black, green, rainbow, or gold — no matter the shade, you'll sparkle.

One very positive reviewer shared that they fell in love instantly. “This is, in all its glory, an ostentatious, flamboyant, wear-anytime-during-the-day kind of fantabulousness. I wore this to a client’s home at 10 am. Yes, 10 am because you can sparkle at all times of day.” They continued to say, “You won’t regret it!”

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $50)

SweatyRocks Women’s Colorblock Bomber

Amazon

For a more athletic style that acheives a trendy, ’90s-inspired look, try this women’s jacket that’s part windbreaker, part bomber. Its eye-catching, colorful design will be the envy of the airport (or walking tour, or brunch, or whatever else you’ve got planned). The jacket has a sheen thanks to its polyester outer and comes in 18 striking color combinations in sizes XXS-XL.

One happy reviewer said the jacket is “lightweight yet keeps the wind off and you warm, even in the winter of San Francisco.” But many other reviewers note it’s the perfect look to pack for themed birthday parties, too.

To buy: amazon.com, $38

Romwe Women’s Cropped Bomber

Amazon

A shorter version of the classic bomber, this cropped biker style is perfect for pairing with high-waisted skirts and pants or any athleisure wear you might sport to the airport — and it’ll take up less space in your suitcase, too. It comes in women’s sizes XS-XL (most reviewers say to size up for the best fit) and is currently available in eight versatile colors, including army green, gray, and black.

One reviewer who said it’s the perfect summer style raved, “Lightweight, great for summer days and nights. Totally recommend it.” Another reviewer said they’re happy it’s “as warm as wearing a cardigan.”

To buy: amazon.com, $29

